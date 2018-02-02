Bourbon Street Not Sesame Street: Strippers March in New Orleans (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Working dancers take to the streets of New Orleans to protest the French Quarter club closures. It comes as the city prepares for the famed Mardi Gras celebrations starting next week.

New Orleans famed nightlife district in and around Bourbon Street saw a different kind of night on Thursday, as dozens of nightclub workers and dancers took to the streets to protest against the government shutdown of eight strip clubs.

They came out in the French Quarter carrying signs like “Strippers' rights are human rights,” and chanted “my body my choice” and “save our jobs”.

And now we go live to the #LetThemDanceNOLA protest 💜 pic.twitter.com/XjcJsGFxW2 — MIDWEST UNREST (@MW_Unrest) 2 февраля 2018 г.

Social media users took to Twitter to voice their support for the industry workers.

Sex workers here in Las Vegas stand in solidarity with all the strippers/sex workers in New Orleans. #letusdanceNola https://t.co/9pK7kQHNDQ — Madeline Marlowe (@MaitresseM) 2 февраля 2018 г.

whose street? Truly our street, bourbon street taken over by hundreds of nightlife workers and allies #LetUsDanceNOLA pic.twitter.com/tlCBONbqyy — BARE NOLA (@bare_nola) 2 февраля 2018 г.

The strip clubs were raided twice in January in what officials said was for prostitution and drug violations. Some of those clubs have since been allowed to reopen.

READ MORE: WATCH: Teacher Strips Down Naked, Chases After LA Elementary School Kids

New Orleans is also preparing to host the annual Mardi Gras parades starting next week.