Tyler, The Creator Hid His Leopard Print Hair… Under a Russian Ushanka Hat

Tyler, the Creator rocked the music awards’ red carpet wearing a white ushanka (Russian hat with ear flaps), a Supreme blue jacket with matching Louis Vuitton scarf, and custom Le Fleur Converse Chuck Taylor High-Tops. A moment later, the 26-year-old artist revealed his leopard print hair, which was initially concealed by the furry hat which apparently only he could pull off.
yellow carpet pic.twitter.com/Hk6tmVtQqP— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) 29 января 2018 г.
29 января 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)