'Not a Good Learning Day': US Student Roasts Lesson on Christopher Columbus

Kids do say the darndest things. Sometimes they also write them down.

On Monday, eight-year-old King Johnson did not have the best day at school when his teacher rolled out a lesson on how good ol' Christopher Columbus discovered America.

​Shared by Alanya Kolberg, who is not King's mother, but an admirer of his statements, an image of King's daily journal shows how much of a disappointment the teacher's lesson was for him.

​"Today was not a good learning day," King wrote, getting right to the point. "Blah blah blah, I only wanted to hear you not talking. You said something wrong and I can't listen when I hear lies."

​That, folks, is what we call a burn or simply putting one on blast. But that's not all: young King still had loads more to say about what he learned on January 22.

"My mom said that the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. Because Columbus didn't find our country, the Indians did," he wrote, referring to none other than the late Notorious BIG, one of the most prominent East Coast rappers.

​But don't get it twisted, people. Despite the fact that Columbus Day is built on a lie, Johnson says he still wants to have the day off. Who would want to give up the chance to sleep in and watch cartoons all days, right?

Wrapping up his woke journal entry, Johnson leaves his teacher with the question, "How can white people teach black history?"

​Sadly, upon reviewing Johnson's entry, his teacher was not impressed. In fact, the instructor wrote, "King I am very disappointed in your journal today."

Unfazed, he responded with an "ok."

Though his teacher didn't seem to welcome his beliefs, Johnson was praised by social media users.

