Bitcoin Babes: World's First Cryptocurrency Girls' Band Debuts in Japan (PHOTOS)

As digital currency hype continues to shake the world, a new pop group has taken up a mission to educate the public about personal finance and the “wonderful technology” of cryptocurrencies.

Meet Kasotsuka Shojo, a new Japanese all-girl band that features eight singers, each representing a different type of virtual currency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple or Cardano. On Friday, the blistering electro-pop group performed their first ever concert in Tokyo in front of dozens of fans and media people packed in a small hall.

Kasotsuka Shojo, which means "Virtual Currency Girls" in Japanese, was recently launched by Japanese entertainment company Cinderella Academy, which also manages several other popular J-pop groups.

"We want to promote the idea through entertainment that virtual currencies are not just a tool for speculation, but are a wonderful technology that will shape the future," Rara Naruse, the 18-year-old lead singer who represents Bitcoin Cash in the band, said in a statement.

Wearing fuzzy masks, maid dresses with aprons and knee-high stockings, the idol band singers performed several tunes, including their debut song, "The Moon and Virtual Currencies and Me", which warns listeners to be aware of fraud and to ensure their online security.

During a "meet-and-greet" event, fans could take a picture, shake hands and even chat with one of the performers for 0.001 bitcoin (about $15). After Virtual Currency Girls' sold-out show, several fans admitted that they had given them "a good introduction" to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Interestingly, the band is paid in bitcoin; payment for concert tickets, merchandise and other products will only be accepted in virtual currencies.