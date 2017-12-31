New Rules to Help Retired Japanese Porn Stars Begin New Lives

A new initiative launched by a Japanese human rights organization that caters to the interests of adult entertainment workers is poised to help those who wish to quit the business and create a new beginning without being forces to endure social stigma.

Japan's Adult Video Human Rights Organization drafted a new set of regulations aimed at improving the lot of porn stars who wish to retire from the adult industry.

As per the new guidelines, set to come in effect early next year, according to Japan Today, pornographic actresses will be able to request that adult video production and distribution companies halt the sales of films that the former performers had featured in before they quit.

This option, however, can be exercised only after the video is pulled off the shelves has been commercially available for five years, or five years and six months after it was originally recorded. Also, adult entertainment companies will be prohibited from using any fragments from the retracted movies in other products.

Additionally, new regulations on contract negotiations require adult video production companies to properly explain to those seeking to pursue a career as a porn star that "adult video production is the filming of sexual intercourse" and that "there is a risk that other people will find out about you appearing in an adult video, and there is also a risk of sexually transmitted infection."

While the new rules are not being enforced by the government, adhering by them will be the only way for adult entertainment companies to have their merchandise certified as an "appropriately made adult video" by the Intellectual Property Promotion Association, the newspaper points out.