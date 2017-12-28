Game of Thrones Pirated Over Billion Times in 2017

It’s hardly surprising that “Game of Thrones,” one of the most successful HBO’s TV shows, has topped not only popularity charts, but has also become a coveted prize for pirates.

For the sixth year in a row “Game of Thrones” has remained the top pirated show, having outstripped “The Walking Dead” and “The Flash.” The amount of illegal downloads, viewings and streams is enormous: according to piracy tracking company MUSO, the seventh season was pirated more than one billion times! Besides, the most impatient fans have “attacked” HBO: the network and the TV series itself were literally plagued by leaks and hacks throughout the season.

Each episode was pirated 140 million times, compared to 32 million legal views. Nearly 85 percent of the pirate views came from streaming, followed by 9 percent via torrents, 6 percent of direct downloads and private torrent trackers with less than one percent.

READ MORE: Khal Drogo Was Left Cussing After Lowdown on Game of Thrones Final Season

The show has broken many records since its pilot episode aired in 2011. The season 7 premiere this year snagged 10.1 million viewers, having beaten its 2016 season 6 finale record of 8.89 million. That made the Emmy-winner the most watched premiere in HBO history.

The creators of the show said that they were planning to spend a year and a half working on the final season, the premiere of which is expected in 2019.