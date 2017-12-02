Khal Drogo Was Left Cussing After Lowdown on Game of Thrones Final Season

Jason Momoa recently visited the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast to catch up with his former colleagues and learned more than he bargained for about the show’s final season.
Although Momoa would not reveal any spoilers about the top-secret final season he did say that he is extremely excited about it.
“Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…” Momoa told EW. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!”
He also said that there was an actor who plays another bearded warrior on the show that he’s come to admire. “I’ve always wanted to meet Kristofer Hivju” who plays Tormund Giantsbane, Momoa said. “He’s just awesome.”
Last summer the show’s creators said that they plan to spend a year and a half working on the final six episodes of Game of Thrones so the premiere is expected sometime in 2019.
