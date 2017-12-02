Khal Drogo Was Left Cussing After Lowdown on Game of Thrones Final Season

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo in the epic series, got an accidental scoop on the show’s final season and it left him cussing with excitement.

Jason Momoa recently visited the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast to catch up with his former colleagues and learned more than he bargained for about the show’s final season.

Although Momoa would not reveal any spoilers about the top-secret final season he did say that he is extremely excited about it.

​“Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…” Momoa told EW. “It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!”

Momoa noted that he was particularly excited to catch up with season 1 cast mates like Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Rory McCann (The Hound), and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), during his visit.

He also said that there was an actor who plays another bearded warrior on the show that he’s come to admire. “I’ve always wanted to meet Kristofer Hivju” who plays Tormund Giantsbane, Momoa said. “He’s just awesome.”

​Last summer the show’s creators said that they plan to spend a year and a half working on the final six episodes of Game of Thrones so the premiere is expected sometime in 2019.