MSM Grilled Over Report on Ivanka's Pic With Confederate Flag in Background

Media speculations suggested that the photo was not a coincidence, however, social media users have ridiculed the reports.

It seems that the mainstream media follows even the private life of the US president's daughter and adviser during Christmas, with Newsweek discovering that Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, along with their son, posed for a photo with a Confederate flag seen in the background on another boat in the distance.

Director of the Office of Government Ethics under former President Barack Obama Walter Shaub has reacted to the photo, saying "Couldn't find four photos without one? Or is this a dogwhistle?"

Confederate flag over Jared's shoulder. Couldn't find four photos without one? Or is this a dogwhistle? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) 26 декабря 2017 г.

While some have suggested that the flag "is subliminal advertising," many Twitter users have voiced skepticism of such a "discovery."

Liberals are attacking Ivanka Trump because another boat somewhat near her yesterday was flying the Confederate flag pic.twitter.com/nDOCKFnl1g — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) 27 декабря 2017 г.

I saw the pic of Ivanka and Jared. The Confederate flag was NOT SEEN on their boat but a boat in the distance. — LayWoman for Christ ✝ (@OfficiantR) 28 декабря 2017 г.

Previously, US President Donald Trump came under fire over his statement failing to condemn the white-nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in violent clashes with anti-fascist groups. Afterward the US president was widely condemned by the public and bipartisan lawmakers for saying that "both sides" had been resposible for the violence, he has strongly condemned all kinds of racism, white-nationalism, the KKK etc.

For her part, Ivanka Trump said, "There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis," referring to the events.