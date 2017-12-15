Register
16:45 GMT +3
15 December 2017
    Contestants Miss Iraq, Sarah Eedan (R) and Miss Israel, Adar Gandelsman (L) pose together for a selfie, during preparations for the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant in Las Vegas, United States

    Miss Iraq Forced to Flee Homeland After Selfie With Miss Israel (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS/ SARAH IDAN/Social Media
    Viral
    0 11

    The woman who represented Iraq at the Miss Universe beauty pageant apparently had to flee her home country with her family because of a single photo she shared on Instagram.

    Sarah Idan, the current holder of the title of Miss Iraq, had to move to the United States together with her family due to fear of reprisals from her fellow countrymen, all seemingly because of a single social media post.

    The incident was apparently triggered by a selfie taken by Idan together with her Israeli counterpart Adar Gandelsman, which the former posted a month ago on her

    Instagram page with a caption that said "Peace and Love from Miss Iraq and Miss Israel."

    There was a severe backlash after the photo went viral,  and Idan even received death threats but refused to remove the photo and opted instead to leave Iraq for the US.

    The Twitter audience appeared to be divided on the issue.

    Some sympathized with the plight of the Iraqi model, blasting her detractors.

    ​Others however expressed their doubts over Idan’s story, wondering if she exaggerated the danger in order to persuade the US authorities to allow her family into the country, as she herself has apparently been living in the United States for some time already.

