15:45 GMT +311 December 2017
    Actor Chris Evans

    Captain America Comes to the Rescue of Bullied Kid, Others Follow Suit

    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer/Invision
    Viral
    No sooner had Keaton Jones' mother uploaded the now much-spoken-of bullying video, than a lot of well-wishers, both celebrities and ordinary netizens, started sharing the most uplifting comments with the boy and his older sister, whose Twitter account is now being used to this end.

    Captain America's Chris Evans is one of them, as he chose to cheer Keaton up by sending him some friendly tips on Twitter, together with an extraordinary surprise — an invitation for him and his mom to attend the "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere next week. 

    "Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better." 

    ​A wave of comments immediately followed, with many thanking Evans and all the others for extending a helping hand, others sharing their own bullying stories and making unbiased judgements. Some say once you get bullied at school or even earlier, it’ll stay with you forever, making you deal with it for years to come:

    ​Rapper Snoop Dogg has also weighed in, saying Jones is welcome to get in touch with him by direct message, so that he can say a personal word of support to him.

    "Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate," he wrote on Instagram.

    Evans and Snoop Dogg are just two on the long list, closely followed by other movie stars, Mark Hamill and True Grit's Hailee Steinfeld. The latter posted a video, inviting Keaton to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 on Tuesday.

    ​Even Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White reached out to Jones, who took the chance to welcome the boy to the UFC headquarters, prompting Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, to offer his support and assistance in case Keaton took White up on his invitation.

    ​In a more recent post, Dana White appreciated netizens’ help as he was trying to contact Jones and stressed once again the kid "is special and we all feel it," adding "he was dying to meet him."

    The emotional video in which the Tennessee schoolboy described how he was being tormented at school has enjoyed over 18 million views since Sunday, his crowdfunding page having collected more than $29,000 for educational needs.

    In the video, having spoken out against strong-arming, Keaton bravely sought to offer encouragement to other kids who are also battling bullies at school.

    "People that are different don't need to be criticized about it," he said. "It's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess."

    "We all know how it feels to want to belong," Keaton’s mother said in her post, "but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

