Register
20:02 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    England midfielder Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae is seen at the stadium in Nice, on June 27, 2016 before the game against Iceland during the Euro 2016 football tournament

    Sexy Girlfriend of English Footballer Dele Alli Drives Fans Wild (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL ELLIS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Dele Alli is a talented, British footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team. His girlfriend, Ruby Mae, has recently been stealing his thunder with her gorgeous looks and fit body.

    The 22-year-old model and girlfriend of the Tottenham Hotspur player is impressing fans with her sexy Instagram photos.

    During a recent game Ruby Mae appeared alongside Alli to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on Crystal Palace. The fans later took to Twitter to praise the model, calling her “unreal.”

    ​The gorgeous girl is not shy to show off her phenomenal physique on social media.

    💥Head over to @hiddenfashionofficial for 50% off 💥

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

    🤓

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

    🐷

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

    Ruby Mae has over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

    💃🏽

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

    The couple has been dating for over two years according to British media, with the glamorous brunette first making her WAG debut during the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

    The couple often keeps their romance private, although sometimes Ruby shares a snap or two of them together, either waiting to board a private jet or vacationing in some hot spot like Ibiza.

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

    A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

     

    Related:

    There Can Only Be... 32: The Famous Football Teams That Won't Be Playing in 2018
    Italian Football Player Swaps Career for Grilled Meat and Beer
    Messi and Zidane in Moscow: World Football Stars Present Official FIFA 2018 Ball
    ‘This Is a Dream Come True': Teen Model Auctions Off Virginity For $2.9 Million
    'She Dumped My Car': Russian Model Takes Sweet Revenge on Wall Street Banker
    Tags:
    couple, photos, model, fans, girlfriend, football, Twitter, Instagram, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon, Which the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok