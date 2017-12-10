Sexy Girlfriend of English Footballer Dele Alli Drives Fans Wild (PHOTOS)

Dele Alli is a talented, British footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team. His girlfriend, Ruby Mae, has recently been stealing his thunder with her gorgeous looks and fit body.

The 22-year-old model and girlfriend of the Tottenham Hotspur player is impressing fans with her sexy Instagram photos.

During a recent game Ruby Mae appeared alongside Alli to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on Crystal Palace. The fans later took to Twitter to praise the model, calling her “unreal.”

​The gorgeous girl is not shy to show off her phenomenal physique on social media.

Ruby Mae has over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

The couple has been dating for over two years according to British media, with the glamorous brunette first making her WAG debut during the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

The couple often keeps their romance private, although sometimes Ruby shares a snap or two of them together, either waiting to board a private jet or vacationing in some hot spot like Ibiza.

