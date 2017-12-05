RT Chief Jokes About US State Dept Reporters Watching Network 'On the Sly'

The Washington-based journalist tweeted the comment, along with a pic, presumably from an office in the State Department, on Friday, quipping that there was "some kind of soft power metaphor there."
If you wanted to watch the World Cup draw at the US State Dept, you had to tune to Russia Today. Some kind of soft power metaphor there pic.twitter.com/46kQeLCaTh— Dave Clark (@DaveClark_AFP) 1 декабря 2017 г.
In response to the revelation, Simonyan took to Twitter herself, joking that "while no one is watching, journalists in the State Department are watching our broadcast," adding the Russian hashtag #softpower.
А пока никто не видит, журналисты в Госдепе смотрят наш эфир. #софтпауэр https://t.co/NAtqWwu28l— Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 4 декабря 2017 г.
In recent months, the Russian television network and Sputnik have faced growing pressure from US authorities. Last month, the US Justice Department forced RT America to register as a so-called 'foreign agent' under the 1938 Foreign Agents Registration Act. Last week, the US Congressional Press Galleries took away RT's press accreditation, effective immediately.
The draw for the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup took place on Friday at the State Kremlin Palace. A dozen Russian cities will host the global sporting event June 14 to July 15.
