Woman 'Living in Sin' Wins Religious Discrimination Case Against London Nursery

Watford Employment Tribunal has ruled that UK nursery teacher Zelda De Groen, 24, would not have been punished for living unmarried with her partner if she had been a man.

De Groen, who was fired from an Orthodox Jewish nursery school in the Hendon suburb of London, has won her tribunal case in which it was determined that she was a victim of religious and sexual discrimination.

She was reportedly fired from Gan Menachem nursery after she requested an apology for being reprimanded by the management when 'concerned' parents of children attending became aware that she was living, unmarried, with her boyfriend, Oz Waknin.

De Groen was reportedly told by other staff members to lie about her marital status, as she was told a woman of her age being in a relationship outside of wedlock would "not be tolerated."

Ms. De Groen's relationship became known to parents at a private barbecue event that she attended with Mr. Waknin.

The Tribunal described the "degrading, humiliating and offensive," behavior of the senior staff at the school as resembling that of, "an overbearing mother and elder sister."

While unmarried at the time, Ms. De Groen has since wed Mr. Waknin.