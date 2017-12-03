Register
    Hillary Clinton

    Trump Backing Flynn When 'Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary' Sets Twitter Afire

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Twitter users were quick to react to Donald Trump's tweets in defense of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    After making his first — and rather reserved — official statement on his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea, saying that there was "no collusion" with Russia, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his former team member, remiding people that "nothing happened" to former Democratic Party presidential hopeful "Crooked Hillary Clinton" as result of the FBI probe into her private email account.

    "Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!" Trump said in a Twitter statement, which followed his remark, insisting that Flynn's actions during the transition period were "lawful."

    Later in the day, the US president emphasized that he had never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

    Twitter users have reacted, with many slamming Trump's newest Twitter crusade against his former rival. Clinton, who is yet to comment on the latest statement, previously accused Trump of being "obsessed" with her.

    However, others have voiced support for the president's point of view.

    Some preferred to react not with words, but by posting memes.

    Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. The move was initially portrayed as one the most important turns in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump team’s alleged "collusion" with Russia, a clam repeatedly denied by the US president and Moscow.

    READ MORE: ABC Admits Report Claiming Flynn to 'Testify Against Trump' False

    Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Flynn's Guilty Plea Not the Smoking Gun in Mueller Investigation
    Flynn is the fourth member of the Trump campaign to face charges in what has been dubbed a "witch hunt" by President Donald Trump, with former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates placed under house arrest over charges on 12 counts, and former foreign policy adviser George Papadopolous, who had admitted lying to the FBI.

    Interestingly, during the presidential campaign, Flynn chanted referring to Clinton, "Lock Her Up," stating that if he had done "a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today."

    The Justice Department and the FBI closed the Clinton investigation in July 2015 without filing criminal charges even though then FBI Director James Comey revealed that Clinton had communicated classified information on numerous occasions via the private server.

    READ MORE: Ex-FBI Director Comey Upcoming Book Details Role in Russia, Clinton Probes

    The FBI reopened the probe prior to the November 8, 2016 presidential election. However, the agency stood by its earlier decision not to prosecute Clinton, who later blamed Comey, alongside Russia, for her election loss.

