Trump Backing Flynn When 'Nothing Happens to Crooked Hillary' Sets Twitter Afire

Twitter users were quick to react to Donald Trump's tweets in defense of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

After making his first — and rather reserved — official statement on his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea, saying that there was "no collusion" with Russia, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his former team member, remiding people that "nothing happened" to former Democratic Party presidential hopeful "Crooked Hillary Clinton" as result of the FBI probe into her private email account.

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 декабря 2017 г.

"Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!" Trump said in a Twitter statement, which followed his remark, insisting that Flynn's actions during the transition period were "lawful."

Later in the day, the US president emphasized that he had never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.

Twitter users have reacted, with many slamming Trump's newest Twitter crusade against his former rival. Clinton, who is yet to comment on the latest statement, previously accused Trump of being "obsessed" with her.

The drowning man grasping at straws, how pathetic. — Nigel Saoirse Clay (@Cult_Of_Freedom) 3 декабря 2017 г.

This from the man who after the election said that Bill and Hillary are "good people" All the things you said and wrote are still out there for everyone to see. No point in denying anything except to all the brainless followers you have. Mueller must act soon or God help us. — Gerard McNeil (@GerardMcNeil5) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Many people in our country are asking why you’re willing to try to undermine the Justice Department and the rule of law in order to benefit your friends. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Many people? Other than YOU & your 40% base, NOBODY is asking ANYTHING about @HillaryClinton. She will never see the inside of a prision. Can you say that about Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos, Jared Kushner, Donny Jr or others from your administration. Mueller is hot on the trail — Shawn Griffin (@509ShawnG) 3 декабря 2017 г.

The country could care less about those damn emails. The country is only concerned about getting rid of you. The sooner the better. Preferably jail. You would look a lot better with a buzz cut. — Peggy Jackson (@neiljrt) 3 декабря 2017 г.

However, others have voiced support for the president's point of view.

Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up! — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) 3 декабря 2017 г.

So it’s okay for the Obama justice to lie and hide it, than have our President Trump be transparent. Double standards that need to be addressed. It’s not okay to destroy evidence, not okay to have your husband meet with Attorney general on the tarmac. Dual justice system. — M. Vince Magana (@VinceMagana) 3 декабря 2017 г.

WE AMERICANS LOVE YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA… — victoria stratego (@victoriastrateg) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Some preferred to react not with words, but by posting memes.

Pay no attention to the Democrats behind the curtain. pic.twitter.com/FxzQvg5h0h — Black Mask (@BlackMaskDude) 3 декабря 2017 г.

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he made false statements to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. The move was initially portrayed as one the most important turns in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump team’s alleged "collusion" with Russia, a clam repeatedly denied by the US president and Moscow.

Interestingly, during the presidential campaign, Flynn chanted referring to Clinton, "Lock Her Up," stating that if he had done "a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today."

🎥WATCH🎥



Misha🇷🇺Flynn leads "lock her up" chant at 2016 RNC: "If I did a 10th of what [Hillary Clinton] did, I would be in jail today."



And now Flynn is a *convicted felon* likely heading to prison‼️😂🤣#LockHimUppic.twitter.com/2ieXZGpw9M — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) 1 декабря 2017 г.

The Justice Department and the FBI closed the Clinton investigation in July 2015 without filing criminal charges even though then FBI Director James Comey revealed that Clinton had communicated classified information on numerous occasions via the private server.

The FBI reopened the probe prior to the November 8, 2016 presidential election. However, the agency stood by its earlier decision not to prosecute Clinton, who later blamed Comey, alongside Russia, for her election loss.