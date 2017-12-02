Like a Boss: WATCH Dog in Driving Seat Honking Car Horn

It’s not every day one gets to see a big furry dog sitting behind a car’s wheel in a parking lot honking for its owner’s attention.

A video has been published on YouTube’s Viral Hog channel showing an impatient dog pressing a car’s horn continuously, as it clearly doesn’t like being locked up inside the vehicle.

According to Viral Hog, the dog was seen in the city of Nanaimo, British Columbia. The incessant honking attracted the attention of a man who thought there was a person behind the wheel, but upon coming closer he realized that it was actually a dog.

The man started filming and later on tried to distract the animal so that it would stop honking. Eventually, it removed its paw from the steering wheel and the honking ceased.

The footage went viral as the dog's unusual behavior apparently amazed social media users.

I just watched a video of a dog honking a car horn for a loooong ass time. Tears are pouring down my face. I can not. — Jessica Davis (@jladav91) November 30, 2017

So I showed a co-worker that video of the dog honking the car horn impatiently…he hates that he laughed so hard at it lololololol — The Almighty FOOFY (@Heartof5) November 30, 2017

I can't stop laughing! This dog is not having it!!😂 https://t.co/hRFPU5eg4W — Hunto.com (@HuntoViral) December 1, 2017

Impatient dog won't stop honking car horn https://t.co/4E3b2pdPVX — Marcus and Sandy (@Marcusandsandy) November 30, 2017

​