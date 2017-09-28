NationalPoetryDay: Modern 'Byrons' Join in Annual Lyrical Celebration

Every year since 1994, Britain marks a very special day, when everyone heaps praise on poetry, and this year is no exception. "Enjoy, discover and share poems" — this could be the unofficial slogan for the campaign, which aims to remind us that poetry has a place in everyone's life.
National Poetry Day celebrations include various initiatives, such as nationwide competitions, festivals, performances, public readings and luncheons. Obviously, netizens don't stand on the sidelines of this lyrical extravaganza — they actively share poems that have reached deep into their souls.
One of my favourite Shel Silverstein poems for #NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/oneuXN2IHy— Joel (@boywonderjoel) 28 сентября 2017 г.
A great poem on how to live life.— NinetyFive (@NinetyFive_UK) 28 сентября 2017 г.
"Dust If You Must" by Rose Milligan. #NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/4Cn5Kg3NUV
"One impulse from a vernal wood— The Woodland Trust (@WoodlandTrust) 28 сентября 2017 г.
May teach you more of man,
Of moral evil and of good,
Than all the sages can."#NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/6vC82zLETo
Many users post their favorite cheerful and witty lines written by other poets for the world to enjoy too.
#NationalPoetryDay is the perfect excuse to enjoy our favourite sea squirt poem pic.twitter.com/GPcBaDPHoD— Sussex Wildlife (@SussexWildlife) 28 сентября 2017 г.
To kick start #NationalPoetryDay the fantastic Barnsley Poet Laureate @IMcMillan & his poem for Hear My Voice on the Buses! Thanks @GW1962! pic.twitter.com/h6NyKDxN8E— Hear My Voice (@HearMyVoiceBsly) 28 сентября 2017 г.
National Poetry Day, established 23 years ago by British entrepreneur and publisher William Sieghart, is annually held on a Thursday in late September or early October in the UK and Ireland and features different topics. This year's poetry campaign celebrates the theme of "freedom."
#NationalPoetryDay Do not stand at my grave and weep, by Mary Elizabeth Frye pic.twitter.com/UbYovQS4Fw— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) 28 сентября 2017 г.
And if I pray the only prayer— Brontë Parsonage (@BronteParsonage) 28 сентября 2017 г.
That moves my lips for me
Is 'Leave the heart which now I bear
And give me liberty'#NationalPoetryDay #Bronte pic.twitter.com/PqvSMYEXvW
Happy #NationalPoetryDay! The theme of this year's celebrations is freedom. Explore it with a book from this list: https://t.co/6D9aot38RG. pic.twitter.com/fZv45EGygc— Scottish Book Trust (@scottishbktrust) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Some amateur poets shared their own creations.
@PoetrySociety My poem Silent Warrior for those fighting the good fight each day ❤️#NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/sycApC6E6c— Beth (@darlbarl) 28 сентября 2017 г.
𗁫“I want to brighten your day, so I’m sending love your way, & I hope you have a good day“ (I made that up myself lol) #NationalPoetryDay𗁫 pic.twitter.com/2ma5q0y1ny— ❣️🍌ℓυι🍌❣️ (@Lilovebananas76) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Several feline and canine "writers" also had their paws in this activity.
I'm Oliver James, Cat with 2 names. With mahoosive paws, and very sharp claws!— Oliver-James (@Ollie_BigPaws) 28 сентября 2017 г.
And I like to sing. Loudly. At 4am. #NationalPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/uX4edoPBUr
Chief Mousers of the Cabinet Office (Larry) and of HM Treasury (Gladstone) joined in, proudly presenting their poetic skills.
Roses are red— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) 28 сентября 2017 г.
Tuna is red
Poetry's hard
Tuna.#NationalPoetryDay
My name is Gladstone— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) 28 сентября 2017 г.
I am a cat
I wear lots of bow ties
But never a hat#NationalPoetryDay *Bad poetry on my part. pic.twitter.com/ohAm6NjEo3
