‘Together Like One’: Clew of Worms Creep Together in Terrifying View

A viral video on Twitter featured a group of hundreds of red worms moving together like a chunk of minced meat, but in a strange and terrifying way.
The 'clew' of worms, which some describe as a “marching army of worms”, was moving in one direction at extraordinary speed, for worms.
Some claimed that the creatures in the video are actually millipedes, characterised as having two pair of jointed legs for each body segment. Millipedes are scientifically classified as arthropods and are also known as Diplopoda.
These worms moving as one pic.twitter.com/1kh3KbCcoj— Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) November 23, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)