‘Together Like One’: Clew of Worms Creep Together in Terrifying View

Collective movement is commonly observed in sawfly larvae and caterpillars, but has not been properly documented of studied in worms. This fact made it hard for users on Twitter to explain what they are looking at in the video.

A viral video on Twitter featured a group of hundreds of red worms moving together like a chunk of minced meat, but in a strange and terrifying way.

The 'clew' of worms, which some describe as a “marching army of worms”, was moving in one direction at extraordinary speed, for worms.

Some claimed that the creatures in the video are actually millipedes, characterised as having two pair of jointed legs for each body segment. Millipedes are scientifically classified as arthropods and are also known as Diplopoda.