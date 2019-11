A group of tourists that were travelling on a safari tour in the Mara Triangle, the southwestern part of the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, noticed a brawl for survival between a leopard and a python.

The tourists noticed the leopard seemed to be focused on something hidden in the tall grass. It was a huge rock python, the largest snake in Africa.

A fight between the animals started with the feline jumping trying to bite its opponent, the python, in turn, trying to constrict the cat with its body. The python sustained injuries to the head and was finally defeated. The leopard, who was also injured on its right front paw, then slowly limped away.