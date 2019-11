Two of the most dangerous snakes in the world, cobras and pythons, kill their prey in different ways. While cobras are venomous, killing with cytotoxic venom, pythons take their prey out by crushing with their body and swallowing their victims whole.

Residents of the Philippine island of Mindanao were shocked when they found a giant cobra in a rice field. The people panicked and killed the snake, but were left puzzled when they found another serpent inside the cobra.

The 3.6-metre (12-feet) cobra had apparently swallowed a reticulated python of about three metres (nine feet) in length, with only the victim's tail poking out of its mouth.