Boston Dynamics' Latest Robot Reduced to Stacking Boxes

The once-humanoid bot has a more avian appearance in this latest demonstration.

Once described as "what nightmares are made of," engineering and robotics company Boston Dynamics' "Handle" has reappeared two years later with a new, bird-like look and a defined goal: pallet loading.

No longer flipping and twirling for human enjoyment, Handle, capable of lifting up to 33 pounds, is seen dashing back and forth as it uses "force control" to gauge each box's placement, according to the company's YouTube page.

The 2017 model may have been met with opposition due to its human-like construction, but this particular configuration of Handle is all about loading palettes, not plotting the apocalypse.