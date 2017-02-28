Push It to The Limit: Crazy Tricks Boston Dynamics’ Handle Robot Can Do

Working through hills, snow and the obvious difficulties of getting through uneven terrain, Handle proves the winner above all robots. While one battery charge only gets you a travel distance of 15 miles, the futuristic worker could eventually get a job moving boxes around a factory floor as unlike its competitors, this guy roams on wheels.

Equipped with electric and hydraulic actuators, Handle, as already noted isn’t the run-of-the-mill robot, this not-so-little helper stands at 6.5 feet and holds the ability to zoom away at speeds of nine mph and make four foot vertical jumps.

So, move over pesky humans, this robot is what nightmares are made of.