Fowl-Mouthed Cockatoo Chews Out Owner

Despite an angelic appearance, Pebble the cockatoo has some vitrol to spew toward her owner in this classic YouTube clip from MegaBirdCrazy.

First going viral back in 2015, the clip is making its ways around the net once again as some revisit and others get acquainted with the foul-mouthed fowl.

Though there are plenty quotable moments from the three-minute meltdown, the uploader made sure to point out Pebble's word choice at 1:50.

"I certainly do! Ya I do! F**king around up there looking at f**king marrying me, but tell me who's marrying you?! I just like rock and roll!"