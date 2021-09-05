Register
18:53 GMT05 September 2021
    First Lady Melania Trump accompanies President Donald Trump who is speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, 20 January 2021, in Washington, DC.

    Melania Trump Reportedly Tries to Shun Publicity While Husband Hints at 2024 Presidential Bid

    In February, the former First Lady's team announced the opening of the Office of Melania Trump and invited netizens to follow its account on Twitter. However, no serious announcements or initiatives have been made there yet.

    Since Donald Trump lost the US presidential election in 2020 (though he has repeatedly contested this fact), his wife Melania has been seen even more rarely in public, enhancing her image as the most private first lady in modern history.

    CNN's Kate Bennett has written an article, reflecting on the former First Lady's willingness to communicate with the media and the public in general and coming to the conclusion that after departing Washington, Mrs Trump has been staying out of the public eye. 

    This summer, Melania was spotted by photographers only once when she was leaving Trump Tower in New York City with her son Barron in July. In August, she reportedly returned from her summer vacation in New Jersey to Florida, where she will live full-time at their Mar-a-Lago residence while her son goes to a private high school. 

    Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. wearing a Zara jacket that reads, I don't really care. Do U?,
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. wearing a Zara jacket that reads, "I don't really care. Do U?,"

    Bennett interviewed several people about Melania's "mindset" and they said that the former First Lady's aversion to the publicity that comes with political life is deeply rooted and won't change even if her husband officially announces that he is running for president again in 2024. (Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of joining the presidential race, citing his concerns over some of the "mistakes" the US administration has made since Joe Biden assumed office in January).

    "Being first lady again is not what she wants...For her, it was a chapter -- and it's over, and that's that," one of her acquaintances told CNN. 

    "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again," another person familiar with Melania's position said, according to the article. 

    Soon after vacating the position of US First Lady, Melania and her team announced the opening of the Office of Melania Trump in a February tweet. It is supposed to keep the public abreast of all Melania's plans and charity events she intends to go to and promote. However, no major announcements of this kind have been made there in the past six months.

    "...The more she can be private and not in the public eye, the better," a person who has known Trump socially for more than a decade said, according to CNN.
    Tags:
    Melania Trump, Donald Trump
