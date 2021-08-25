US Federal Judge Imposes Sanctions Against Ex-Trump Lawyers Over Election Lawsuit

"Individuals may have a right (within certain bounds) to disseminate allegations of fraud unsupported by law or fact in the public sphere. But attorneys cannot exploit their privilege and access to the judicial process to do the same. And when an attorney has done so, sanctions are in order," US District Judge Linda Parker said in the court ruling on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November 2020 presidential election by the Electoral College on 14 December after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Trump has been insisting that the election was fraudulent. In all of his public appearances since Biden took office, Trump has been accusing the Democrats of having "stolen" votes from him, calling for election reform in the US.
