Register
16:40 GMT31 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.

    Trump Hints at Future Rallies in Iowa, Georgia as He Criticises Biden's Policies

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083681831_0:99:3000:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_b8b468405ef004e19bccd0034ae96e74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108311083760657-trump-hints-at-future-rallies-in-iowa-georgia-as-he-criticises-bidens-policies/

    The former president has held seven rallies since his defeat in the 2020 election, even though he has still not confirmed rumours about whether he is planning another run in 2024, only vaguely hinting at it. His speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2021 showed that the ex-POTUS still holds a dominant place in the GOP.

    Former US President Donald Trump has announced plans to hold new rallies in Iowa and Georgia in the coming weeks in an interview for the Todd Starnes radio show.

    "We're going to Iowa, we're going to Georgia, we're going to some others. You have to see the anger and enthusiasm, by the way, the anger of the people", Trump said.

    The ex-POTUS brought up the rallies, arguing that Americans are angered by the policies of the current administration, specifically its handling of the evacuation from Afghanistan. Trump lambasted the Biden administration for abandoning billions of dollars' worth of equipment in the country for the Taliban* to use, and purportedly providing, among other things, a list of Afghans who used to help NATO.

    "In the history of the world, there has never been a dumber withdrawal than what we had in Afghanistan. And it made our country look weak and stupid", the ex-POTUS said.

    In his interview, the former president mentioned a variety of Democrat government officials and lawmakers' policies that he might address at his upcoming rallies. He namely slammed Biden's border policy, which Republicans claim has led to a surge in illegal migrant crossings over the southern border.

    Trump also condemned the Democrats' plans for infrastructure reform and plans for changing the voting rights and rules for all states. The former president alleged that Democrat politicians, in fact, "hate" the US, but said he is struggling to understand why.

    "I think [these politicians] are worse than Democrats. I think they’re communists, if you want to know the truth, because I really think they hate our country. Our country can’t go on like this", Trump said.

    The former president also criticised the conduct of his fellow Republicans in Congress, arguing that they lack the unity the Democrats have. Trump suggested that had GOP lawmakers had it, they would have stopped the opposing party's efforts to pass infrastructure reform bills even without a majority – by using the limit on the debt ceiling. The US is bound to exceed this limit with the new big spending programmes in the works and the Democrats would need GOP votes in order to suspend the limit or permanently raise it.

    Then-U.S. President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Says Can't Disclose Plans for 2024 Campaign, But People Will Be Happy

    Trump lost the 2020 election to Biden, but has repeatedly insisted that the Democrats "rigged" it. He, however, has failed to defend these claims in court. Trump has not yet announced whether or not he will be running again in 2024, but has repeatedly hinted at this possibility since his departure from the White House. The former president also enjoys high levels of support among GOP voters, as well as within the party itself, acting as its de-facto leader.

    Related:

    'Time for Real Leadership in WH': Trump 'to Drop Biggest Yet Hint of 2024 Run' at Alabama Rally
    Trump Slams Biden's 'Communism', Nord Stream 2 Accord & Hints 2024 Bid in New Podcast
    Trump to Run for Presidency in 2024 Presidential Election, Ex-Secretary Spicer Says
    Donald Trump PAC Hires Iowa Staff, Feeding into Speculations of an Ex-POTUS Comeback Bid in 2024
    Trump Says Can't Disclose Plans for 2024 Campaign, But People Will Be Happy
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Iowa, rally, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse