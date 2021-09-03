Bill Clinton Captured Next to Epstein-Linked Billionaire as Monica Lewinsky Series Is Unveiled

Hillary Clinton’s husband has publicly maintained that he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes” of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender accused of running a trafficking ring. The 42nd president has been occasionally seen in the company of Epstein and his lover and friend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bill Clinton was spotted hanging out with two billionaire Cuban brothers Alfonso and Pepe Fanjul on Tuesday, the latter particularly notorious for having appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “black book” of wealthy friends.

The former president, who had previously been seen in the Hamptons with his wife Hillary, was photographed at Sag Harbor, in Suffolk County, New York alongside the Fanjul brothers and next to their yacht, according to photos shared by Fox News. The two siblings are known for their sugar empire in Florida.

Bill Clinton spotted in Hamptons boarding yacht with Epstein-connected billionaire sugar baron brothers https://t.co/GmOzbNRuOK pic.twitter.com/oI43u4vw0J — Woody (@Knewz_Currently) September 3, 2021

Clinton, who has steadfastly denied having any close relationship with Epstein, is another whose name cropped up in the ill-fated “black book”. According to Epstein’s famous accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Clinton has visited Epstein’s private island Little Saint James – the alleged epicentre of sex trafficking allegations – with “two young girls” and herself in the past. Ghislaine Maxwell was also present during the alleged trip.

The former president’s office said back in July 2019 that Clinton “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” Epstein has been accused of committing, including allegations that he had sex trafficked and abused dozens of girls, many of them minors.

Clinton’s team argued that the scandal-ridden politician has “never” visited Little Saint James and has “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade”, despite using the man’s private plane several times in connection with work for his foundation. The statement also said that Clinton had “one meeting” with Epstein at his Harlem office back in 2002 and then briefly visited the financier at his New York apartment.

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

​A month after this statement was released, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison. His death was ruled a suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now awaiting trial based on allegations that she had helped Epstein to groom and abuse his alleged victims, has maintained that Roberts Giuffre’s claims about Clinton being on the island alongside the socialite was a “total fabrication and lie”.

The Clintons currently spend time in Hamptons as the world awaits a premier of the new mini-series “American Crime Story: Impeachment", detailing the former president’s affair with Monica Lewinsky – a producer on the show.