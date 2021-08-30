New Orleans Airport Cancels All Flights Monday After Hurricane Ida Hits City Over Weekend

“All airlines have cancelled flights scheduled for today. There are already 141 reported cancellations tomorrow, and could be more. We ask that passengers maintain contact with their carriers as airport and airline staffs work to resume operations,” the airport authority said via Twitter on Monday.
An update on operations at #MSY following the impacts of #HurricaneIda. pic.twitter.com/fahafr2vlB— New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) August 30, 2021
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said at least one person was killed during as Hurricane Ida advanced and the number is likely to increase.
Lots of damage in the Kenner, LA area near the New Orleans airport after #Ida moved through. Several roads are blocked by downed trees and power lines. @accuweather pic.twitter.com/sfbpKumDqn— Kim Leoffler (@kimleoffler) August 30, 2021
Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 1 as it moved across the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
