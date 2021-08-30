100% Power Outage Reported in New Orleans Due to Hurricane Ida

All residents of the New Orleans city in Louisiana were left without power due to “catastrophic power-grid damage” that occurred on the main transmission line, Intel Pint ALERT reported on Sunday.
The outage, occurred as the category Four storm Ida rages in the state, was said to cause “complete devastation” to New Orleans’ powergrid at this time, with emergency services reportedly unable to operate.
"Estimates suggest it could take weeks to repair," the post reads.
On Sunday, Ida arrived at Port Fourchon, 60 miles south of New Orleans. Residents of the city were informed via phone messages about the outage and were instructed to stay indoors.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: 100% of New Orleans without power due to ‘catastrophic power-grid damage’#NewOrleans l #LA— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) August 30, 2021
Entergy officials are reporting there is ‘catastrophic damage’ to a main transmission line, resulting in a massive outage.
Estimates suggest it could take weeks to repair. pic.twitter.com/kRw0vr7vu3
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)