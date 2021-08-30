Video Shows Hurricane Ida Ripping Off Hospital Roof in Louisiana

As hurricane Ida is ravaging the US state of Louisiana, more and more people are facing the devastating aftermath of the calamity. More than a million customers in Louisiana were left without power after Hurricane Ida hit the state

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing Hurricane Ida ripping a roof off of a local hospital in Louisiana. This comes as the potentially deadly Category 4 storm hit the region after making landfall along the US Gulf Coast on 29 August.

​The video, tweeted by a local NBC-TV reporter, captured the exact moment a portion of the roof came off the Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano, south of New Orleans.

US President Joe Biden has already approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) confirmed on 29 August that a person died after sustaining injuries from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) earlier stated that Ida had weakened to a Category 2 storm on 29 August, but still poses a danger, with maximum sustained winds of 177 kilometres per hour reported in Louisiana.

On the same day, emergency authorities in New Orleans announced that the city, which has a population of about 384,000, was left without power because of damage to energy facilities caused by the calamity.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Biden warned that Hurricane Ida was going to be a major life-threatening storm and promised all the necessary federal assistance to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Biden approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi on 27-28 August, authorising direct federal help, including power generation.