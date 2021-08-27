Video of Mysterious Object Spotted in Louisiana Sky Goes Viral, Sparking UFO Theories

A mysterious object was captured on camera, floating and toppling around in the sky above the US state of Louisiana earlier this week.
A video of this white cloud-like object was shared by James McDaniel, a host and producer associated with the Discovery networks on Twitter as well as Instagram.
If you want a KILLER unexplained video of what some say is a #UFO and some say is a glitch in the #Matrix, look no further than this video filmed yesterday in #Monroe #Louisiana #share pic.twitter.com/lPXy1Opknk— James B. McDaniel (@peppermintfatty) August 25, 2021
footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don't know exactly what they are".
"Cloud camouflage on a UFO?"— Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo11981802) August 26, 2021
Big glitch.— Danny Killin (@DannyKillin) August 26, 2021
Cloudships https://t.co/asfUEmpqzl— Noam Chumpsky (@mikedidgood) August 26, 2021
Amid other comments which claimed that the footage could be doctored, McDaniel tweeted that the video was not photo-shopped.
No clue. There are many more videos out there which prove it is not shopped in any way. Not an alien craft, but also not photoshopped.— James B. McDaniel (@peppermintfatty) August 26, 2021
"We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is," the former US President had said.
