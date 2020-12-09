Israeli Space Scientist's Claims of Aliens & Galactic Federation Open Meme Gates on Twitter

The year 2020 has brought with it multiple surprises for humanity, including several high-profile politicians raising suspicions about the existence of extraterrestrials.

Haim Eshad, former head of Israel's space security programme, has sent shockwaves around the world by boldly claiming that humans are already in contact with "aliens" and that a legit "Galactic Federation" exists with Earth as an active member.

In a recent interview, Eshad suggested that aliens had already signed an agreement with the US government to "perform experiments" and research about the "whole fabric of the universe" with the help of humans.

The space scientist's explosive quotes came just days after a number of tall, iron monoliths mysteriously appeared (and vanished) in several parts of the world including the US, Russia, Romania, Spain, and Colombia, prompting speculations of their "extraterrestrial" origin.

All these events one after the other have opened the meme gates on social media: the hashtag #aliens has been trending on Twitter.

humans: can we meet the aliens yet



the galactic federation: pic.twitter.com/bGNuWZQc5B — kendalorian 🪄 (@kennsyn) December 8, 2020

#Aliens on their way to Earth to be the final boss of 2020 pic.twitter.com/VSg0zFJ2uQ — Jubruh (@jubot10) December 8, 2020

This the mf the Galactic Federation sent to spy on us.#Aliens pic.twitter.com/IWFGmo7s1A — ameriGOY 🎄 (@lavonaffairxxx) December 8, 2020

Us when the entire world's talking about the existence of #Aliens 👽#GalacticFederation pic.twitter.com/SUuLeIg85V — Aliens Tattoo (@TattooAliens) December 8, 2020

​In his interview, Eshad also claimed that US President Donald Trump was on the verge of revealing the "truth" about aliens – who are, as of now, apparently waiting for humans to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are.

While no concrete proof of any human-alien contact been presented to the public, earlier in April of this year, the US Navy officially released three videos of unidentified flying objects.

The Pentagon made the decision to release those videos because they do not reveal any sensitive capabilities of US surveillance systems or impinge on any subsequent military air space incursions.

This year, several instances of spotting unidentified flying objects (UFOs) from around the world also made it to the headlines.