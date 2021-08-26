Register
07:54 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.

    Trump Blasts House 6 Jan. Probe as ‘Partisan Sham’ to 'Distract' Americans From Biden's ‘Failures’

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083643729_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_13cf74c0f373db70f0bd8e371a04e209.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108261083716084-trump-blasts-house-6-jan-probe-as-partisan-sham-to-distract-americans-from-bidens-failures/

    The House of Representatives’ Select Committee investigating the 6 January Capitol violence began its first hearing on 27 July in the wake of Republicans lawmakers’ refusal of a bill to create a formal, bipartisan 9/11 Commission-style investigation into the Capitol unrest.

    As the Democratic-controlled House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications of Donald Trump and officials in his administration related to the attack, the ex-President blasted the probe as a "partisan sham". According to Trump, the committee is being manipulated to "distract Americans" from the "failures" of President Joe Biden and his administration.

    "The Leftist 'select committee' has further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars with a request that's timed to distract Americans from historic and global catastrophes brought on by the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats," said Trump in his statement, issued through his Save America PAC on Wednesday.

    The former president vowed that executive privilege will be defended, “not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation".

    Trump added:

    "These Democrats only have one tired trick—political theatre—and their latest request only reinforces that pathetic reality."

    ‘Flurry of Requests’

    Trump’s response came as the House select committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), issued a raft of requests to federal agencies and the White House for records related to the events at the Capitol, when Congress met to certify Biden’s win, as well as its run-up.

    ​One segment of the request is looking into records “related to the mental stability of Donald Trump or his fitness for office", according to Politico.

    The flurry of requests pertains to records “from Election Day to Inauguration Day” on "communications within and among the White House and Executive Branch agencies".

    A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

    The panel is also seeking “all documents and communications relating to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution”, which allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to remove a president they deem unfit for office. As the Article of Impeachment was introduced in the House in the wake of the Capitol events, blaming Trump for purported incitement to insurrection for his remarks at a rally on 6 January before his supporters, Pence had been urged to invoke the amendment. Pence responded at the time in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by saying he did not believe “such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation”.

    ​As part of the select committee probe, agencies are also to relay any conversations about whether Trump planned to enact martial law to overturn the November 2020 election amid claims presidential race had been rigged to favour his rival, Democrat Joe Biden.

    A letter to the Pentagon seeks records about “the potential use of military power to impede or ensure the peaceful transfer of power” between the election and the inauguration and any “possible attempts by President Donald Trump to remain in office after 20 January 2021.”

    The Defense Department is requested to turn over “all documents and communications relating to the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act, including but not limited to documents and communications concerning that possibility with respect to preparation for the events of January 6, 2021, or responding to the January 6, 2021, attack.”

    While martial law would effectively have placed the military in control of a spate of government functions, the Insurrection Act of 1807 allows a president to “call forth the militia for the purpose of suppressing such insurrection.”

    In 1992 ex-President George H.W. Bush invoked it to quell riots prompted by the incident of police brutality towards African-American man Rodney King. Trump himself had floated the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act amid protests triggered by the death of black man George Floyd at the hands of police.

    "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," the then-POTUS said in June 2020.

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller testified in May that he was “cognisant of the fears promulgated by many about the prior use of the military in the June 2020 response to protests near the White House and fears that the president would invoke the Insurrection Act to politicise the military in an anti-democratic manner.”

    Miller had been criticized by members of Congress for the time it purportedly took to get approval from the Pentagon to send in the DC National Guard to the Capitol on January 6. Furthermore, there are indications the committee is searching for any communications from the Trump administration “relating to defying orders from the president,” who was pushing his unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election rigging. In connection with the latter, the DOJ is to provide communications with Trump’s last acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

    Rosen said at a closed-door testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in August that the then-president was persistent in pressuring him to discredit the election, the New York Times previously reported.
    Another DOJ official in the crosshairs is Jeffrey Clark, who, according to Rosen, was “willing” to push Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

    The House panel’s request to the National Archives seeks “documents and communications related to efforts, plans, or proposals to contest the 2020 Presidential election results.”

    As part of its investigation, the House select committee has sent requests to the National Archives and Records Administration, the Justice Department, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Interior, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The agencies are given a two-week deadline to respond.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021

    On 6 January, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers officially certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential elections, which Trump said were fraudulent.

    Donald Trump had insisted the Democrats were trying to cheat him out of a second term using rigged voting machines and mail-in vote dumps – claims that his opponents dismissed. Subsequently, state courts refused to hear lawsuits filed by Trump’s campaign. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the wake of the 6 January violence. Democratic lawmakers used the incident to try to permanently ban Trump from politics by impeaching him a second time. The impeachment trial failed in the Senate in February, when Trump was already out of office.

     

    Related:

    US Federal Judge Imposes Sanctions Against Ex-Trump Lawyers Over Election Lawsuit
    Trump Says Taliban Knew He Would 'Rain Down Fire and Fury' if US Personnel or Interests Were Harmed
    Trump Claims Biden Flying ‘Terrorists’ Out of Kabul While Leaving US Citizens ‘For Dead’
    FBI Reportedly Has Little Evidence US Capitol Riot Coordinated, No Proof Trump Was Involved
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, US Capitol, Capitol, 25th Amendment, 25th Amendment, Mike Pence, George Floyd, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse