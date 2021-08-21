Register
05:06 GMT21 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrive from a 9-month deployment in Afghanistan on December 08, 2020 in Fort Drum, New York.

    Was America's 20-Year-Long Afghanistan War Really Worth the Pain?

    © AFP 2021 / JOHN MOORE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    521
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083505144_0:3:3086:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_b9ce5f7c08dc4d0ae6a00496bfd21cb5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108211083672294-was-americas-20-year-long-afghanistan-war-really-worth-the-pain/

    A hasty US withdrawal has been wrapped up two decades of war in Afghanistan. Despite its original aim of taking out the Taliban in 2001, the US-led NATO campaign ended with the Islamist group's swift takeover of Kabul on 15 August, 2021.

    The US' 20-year military mission in Afghanistan has ended with the Taliban* rising to power in Kabul: on 19 August the group declared the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – the exact same name of the state that was invaded by the US in 2001. In a statement quoted by the Associated Press, the Afghan insurgents claimed that their long resistance "forced…[an] arrogant power of the world, the United States, to fail and retreat from our holy territory of Afghanistan."

    'When One Creates Vacuum It's Always Filled by Evil'

    "I'm not happy with the way that it’s ending," says Dr. Jeremy Van Tress, a veteran of the US Joint Special Operations Command who served in Afghanistan. 

    According to him, "by botching this withdrawal completely and by withdrawing without stabilising the region, without maintaining stability in the region, the message that we've communicated to other adversaries such as China and North Korea is that we're willing to leave a job undone."

    "Having served in Afghanistan, it breaks my heart to see where we were and where we are now in terms of our military strategy and position operationally," he stresses. "We were in a good position in terms of being able to support the Afghans in their quest to preserve the freedoms that they fought to attain. They were in a very good position and now, in a matter of days, that has been completely undermined by this administration's decision to withdraw."

     

    New members of the Afghanistan's National Army march during their graduation ceremony at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    New members of the Afghanistan's National Army march during their graduation ceremony at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan (File)

    The Americans should have maintained at least a special operations presence in Afghanistan, believes Tommy Altman, a disabled veteran of the US Air Force Special Operations community, who took part in both Afghanistan and Iraq campaigns.

    "Being a veteran there, having spent time over there fighting, I don't think that you leave a country so quickly," he says. "I believe that what you do is you create a vacuum when that happens, as we're seeing now, and when you create a vacuum in that region, it’s always filled by evil."

    Afghans who assisted the US before being deserted have found themselves in dire straits, according to Altman. He cites his friends in Afghanistan who are terrified that the Taliban will take revenge on anyone who cooperated with Washington. According to the veteran, the insurgents are going door to door trying to find people who supported American and allied military forces during the war.

    "I myself and countless other service members from the United States promised these people that we would have their backs and that we would not leave them on their own," Altman says. "And so that's what gave them the courage to fight and to resist."

    ​The veteran insists that the US-trained Afghan National Army (ANA) failed to counter the Taliban advance because they didn't have enough US air support: "Lacking that, I believe, is what sapped a lot of the strength and the courage from the men that are there fighting," he notes. "I don’t believe that the Afghan people gave up because they don't desire freedom."

    The Taliban only understands strength, argues Altman, adding that "if President Trump was still in office, we would not be seeing what we're seeing right now."

    A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021.

    'Nation Building Was an Immense Blunder'

    One of the main problems with Washington's Afghanistan campaign was that the mission shifted, suggests Iraq War veteran Noah Malgeri. Although initially the US was focused on retaliation for 9/11 and degrading of the Taliban under the pretext that it was hiding al-Qaeda*, the shift to nation-building was "an immense blunder."

    "You can see the appeal of that mission shift from the perspective of people in Washington who find it very appealing or are attracted to the prospect of having a never ending, perpetual war into which they can pour money and resources and continue to fund the military industrial complex in perpetuity," says Malgeri.

    During the 17 August address to the nation on Afghanistan, Joe Biden said that Afghanistan was never about nation-building. Ironically, roughly 19 years ago, then-Democratic senator and head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Joe Biden ardently supported the nation-building mission in Afghanistan, according to the Baltimore Sun.

    ​Eventually, the US continued to heavily invest in Afghanistan under the pretext that if Washington did not become more involved in policing Afghanistan, Afghan warlords would take over the country.

    Huge sums of money that were poured into Afghanistan still remain unaccounted for – the cash ended up wasted, in the hands of warlords, or used for bribes, the veteran argues. Nevertheless, between 16 and 18 American generals who controlled the mission in Afghanistan routinely stated that everything was going well, he adds.

    "And everyone said the same thing," he says. "We're going to go in there. We're doing great. Everything's going great. We're building up the Afghan army. We're reconstructing the country, establishing an operational system over the rule of law. None of it was true, right? We came out here. I mean, twenty, twenty years later and the thing collapsed in a day. The Afghan army did nothing."

    ​The US' Afghanistan War was mired in a series of controversies. In July 2010, WikiLeaks dropped a bombshell by releasing a huge cache of secret US military files which revealed "a devastating portrait of the failing war in Afghanistan," as The Guardian described it at that time. The war logs detailed how coalition forces killed Afghan civilians, increasingly used deadly drones, and hunted down Taliban leaders for "kill or capture" without trial. Meanwhile, audits by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) have repeatedly exposed mismanagement of finances and large-scale money waste.

    All in all, the 20-year-long war claimed the lives of at least 2,443 US soldiers; 3,846 US contractors; 1,144 NATO and other allied service members; 66,000 Afghan national military and police; 51,191 Taliban and other jihadi fighters; 47,245 civilians; 444 aid workers; and 72 journalists, according to the Associated Press.

    "In my view, yes, I think that all of that, all of the sacrifice and the blood, sweat and tears was worth it," says Dr. Jeremy Van Tress. "Now, do I think it's a mistake? We probably could have done things better in some ways, but there’s always hindsight."

    *The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.

    Related:

    Vets Fear, Like Post-Vietnam, US Unlikely to Learn Lessons From Afghanistan
    CNN Turns on Biden Over Afghanistan Mess, Says He ‘No Longer Gets Credit Simply for Not Being Trump’
    Stoltenberg Holds Presser After NATO Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Meeting on Afghanistan
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, 9/11, Taliban, al-Qaeda, NATO, Afghanistan War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse