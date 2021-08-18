Register
04:06 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice attends the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    '20 Years Was Not Enough': Condoleezza Rice Thinks Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Was Premature

    © AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083644136_0:0:2535:1427_1200x675_80_0_0_adddbc5acbabfc88d301a21ed8788f34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108181083643936-20-years-was-not-enough-condoleezza-rice-thinks-troops-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-was-premature/

    As the United States approached the completion of its withdrawal from the war-torn country, the situation in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks, when the Taliban* launched a rapid offensive across the country and occupied all border crossings, and on August 15 entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

    Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice believes that the US hastened to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, which led to the seizure of power by the radical Taliban*, the now political scientist wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post on Tuesday.

    "Twenty years was not enough to complete a journey from the 7th-century rule of the Taliban and a 30-year civil war to a stable government. Twenty years may also not have been enough to consolidate our gains against terrorism and assure our own safety," the prominent Bush administration official said. "We — and they — needed more time."

    According to Rice, as "the time will come to assess where we failed — and what we achieved," in the light of the fall of Kabul, a "corrosive and deeply unfair" narrative emerged, in accordance with which the people of Afghanistan are blamed for everything that happened after the US pullout. 

    The former state secretary even quoted President Joe Biden's Monday address, in which he said that the US has given Afghans "every chance to determine their own future."

    "No — they didn’t choose the Taliban," Rice argued. "In the end, the Afghans couldn’t hold the country without our airpower and our support. It is not surprising that Afghan security forces lost the will to fight, when the Taliban warned that the United States was deserting them and that those who resisted would see their families killed."
    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    People wait outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

    She also objected to the view that Afghanistan is the longest war in US history, comparing the intervention to the situation on the Korean peninsula, noting that South Korea has not achieved democracy for decades. Rice noted that the US still has a total of 28,000 US troops in the country, considering that the South Korean army not strong enough to fight North Korea.

    "Here’s what we achieved: a stable equilibrium on the Korean Peninsula, a valuable South Korean ally and a strong presence in the Indo-Pacific," she stressed.

    Rice is convinced that more time for the US presence in the country would not require the support of a large contingent, "just a core American presence for training, air support and intelligence," but it would help to support the strategic interests of the US in the region and prevent such a rapid fall of Kabul.

    "The pictures of the past few days will emblazon an image of America in retreat. Now is the time to reinforce our commitment to Ukraine, Iraq and particularly Taiwan," Rice stated.

    Rice ended her article with a call for the current administration, in light of the recent comparisons of the fall of Kabul and the capital of South Vietnam, Saigon, in 1975, to repeat the lesson of that war and "urgently provide refuge for the Afghans who believed in us."

    Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Zabi Karimi
    Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe and Can Stay in Country
    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to, as he put it, prevent the massacre, effectively resigning and thus leaving the country without the government.

    However, on August 16, a representative of the Taliban political office, Mohammad Naim, said that the war in Afghanistan was over, and the form of government in the state would be determined in the near future.

    Moreover, during the Tuesday press conference, the movement pledged to support the rights and the rule of law in the country, providing certain freedoms to citizens. They also initiated a general amnesty, confirming that they will not persecute those Afghans who helped the American troops during the war.

    *Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

    Related:

    'Incompetent': Trump Trashes Timeline of Biden's Afghan Pullout
    From Vietnam to Afghanistan: US Leaves Deserts Behind and Calls It Peace, Ex-UN Expert Says
    Trump: Afghanistan Withdrawal Greatest Embarrassment in US History, China 'Laughing at Us'
    Taliban Seizes 'Enormous' Amount of Costly US Military Hardware Abandoned by Afghan Army: Report
    'Afghanistan Isn't Vietnam': First VP Amrullah Saleh Claims He is the 'Caretaker President'
    Tags:
    US, Condoleezza Rice, Afghan War, Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, Afghan government, War in Afghanistan, US Afghan strategy, Afghan peace talks, US Forces Afghanistan, Afghan Armed Forces, us troops in afghanistan, Biden Administration, Kabul, Kabul International Airport, Taliban, Taliban presence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse