00:09 GMT20 August 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and vaccination program during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 18, 2021

    Biden Raises Eyebrows After Declaring US Forces 'Don't Have Military' Troops in Syria for Combat

    Elizabeth Frantz
    US
    by
    0 01
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083664939_0:190:3303:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_7308a89fc93e9d3856d48bbc8ba7f65d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108191083663808-biden-raises-eyebrows-after-declaring-us-forces-dont-have-military-troops-in-syria-for-combat-/

    US President Joe Biden has said that he stands "squarely behind" his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan - even despite the Taliban's swift response to overthrow the Afghan government. The US president argued that "developments" in Afghanistan further proved that the US had no business in the country.

    Biden signaled in a Thursday interview with ABC that the US needs to reorient its attention to the "greater" threats, rather than Afghanistan, as groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh "metastasize." 

    "There's a significantly greater threat to the United States from Syria; There's a significantly greater threat from East Africa; There's [significantly] greater threat to other places in the world than it is from the mountains of Afghanistan," the US president told ABC's George Stephanopoulos during the pre-recorded interview.

    "And we have maintained the ability to have an over-the-horizon capability to take them out." 

    Biden went on to claim that US forces "don't have military in Syria" to ensure protection.

    The interview appears to progress without Stephanopoulos, a former White House director of communications, questioning the US president's assertion, which was perceived to be misleading at best.  

    In fact, the US has approximately 900 US troops stationed in Syria in support of their Kurdish allies, according to estimates published just last month.

    Furthermore, the White House issued a memo in June claiming US forces maintain "a small presence" in Syria as part of a comprehensive strategy to counter Daesh. The release emphasized that US personnel were placed in "strategically significant locations in Syria to conduct operations ... to address continuing terrorist threats emanating from Syria." 

    Many netizens took issue with commander-in-chief's comments during the ABC broadcast, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). 

    After the broadcast, members of Biden's administration attempted to clean up his misleading statement, telling CNN that the US president "was speaking about the al-Qaeda presence in northwest Syria, which remains a threat to the United States and is being addressed without American troops on the ground." 

    The administration source confirmed that there were a "small number of US and coalition forces" in areas of eastern Syria that had Daesh activity. 

    Meanwhile, an official from the White House told Fox News that the troops stationed in Syria are there for "advising and capacity-building," rather than combat.  

