Register
15:20 GMT14 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Albany, N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

    Why Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Ouster Was Triggered by Sex Probe Instead of Damning Nursing Home Scandal

    © REUTERS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083574744_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_5b58942b23e3787e3d5ba219bfc734c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108141083602241-why-gov-andrew-cuomos-ouster-was-triggered-by-sex-probe-instead-of-damning-nursing-home-scandal/

    On 10 August, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo abruptly announced his resignation over NYS Attorney General Letitia James’ report implicating him in sexual abuse, despite vehemently denying the allegations just days ago.

    According to the Associated Press, the last straw forcing Cuomo to resign was the State Assembly's impeachment investigation into the governor's conduct. The probe revolved around three major issues: first, sexual harassment allegations; second, misleading the public about the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes; and third, using state resources and staff for his $5 million book deal.

    On 6 August, NYS lawmakers announced that their probe was nearing completion and gave Cuomo a deadline of 13 August to provide additional information with regard to the investigation. Cuomo’s spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, responded in a statement that the governor would cooperate with the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

    However, earlier this week Cuomo signalled that he would step down, explaining that the impeachment process would take months and consume resources that should go toward “managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City”, according to the AP. On 13 August, NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stated that the impeachment inquiry against the outgoing governor would be dropped.

    Letitia James & Andrew Cuomo's Political Demise  

    "The report from the Attorney General and the reaction from New York State and National politicians as well as New York residents made it clear Andrew Cuomo was not going to move forward", says Jason Goodman, an American investigative journalist and founder of Crowdsource the Truth. "While it was not quite a political checkmate, New York AG Letitia James definitely made it clear to Cuomo and the public just how vulnerable the Governor was to the wrath of the woke left".

    The clouds have been gathering on Cuomo's horizon for quite a while. Initially, it was a nursing home scandal that dragged Cuomo's governorship into controversy. On 28 January 2021, AG James released a 76-page report revealing that New York’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 was apparently over 50 percent higher than officials had claimed due to the Cuomo administration failing to reveal how many of those residents died in hospitals.

    ​The explosive report also pointed out that at least 4,000 residents died after the governor issued a 25 March 2020 mandate for nursing homes to admit "medically stable" coronavirus patients which "may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities", according to the NYS attorney general.

    Less than two weeks after the report's release, the New York Post broke that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, had privately told Democratic lawmakers that the state withheld its nursing home COVID-19 death toll out of fear that Donald Trump's DoJ would use it against them. According to the media outlet, about 15,000 long-term care home residents have died of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, while just 8,500 deaths were disclosed by the Cuomo administration. In response, the governor defended delaying the release of the data and denounced cover-up allegations as "misinformation and conspiracy".

    However, ABC News revealed on 18 February 2021 that the FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn had started investigating Cuomo's coronavirus task force "with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the coronavirus pandemic".

    Pouring more gasoline on the fire, on 28 February, AG James launched a new probe into Cuomo's alleged sexual misbehaviour following allegations brought forward by the governor's former aides Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett as well as some other women.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states.
    © AFP 2021 / DAVID DEE DELGADO
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states.

    'Clearing of the Field of Powerful Challengers'?

    AG James' aggressive investigation of the NYS governor, largely supported by New York's Democratic lawmakers and the press, triggers suspicions that some Democrats sought to get rid of Cuomo, according to observers. The NYS governor used to be a media darling under President Donald Trump and played a role of the president's antipode holding regular COVID press-conferences much endorsed by the Dems.

    "Corporate-owned media and social media were desperate to remove President Trump so they portrayed Governor Cuomo as a hero for his efforts and his press briefings, all the while scolding Trump and his team at full blast," points out Charles Ortel.

    What happened next seems to be more like "a clearing of the field of powerful challengers", according to Goodman.

    "Cuomo was useful when the façade of Democrat competence and the EMMY Award winning governor’s endorsement helped elect Biden", he says. "Now, however, having Cuomo as a contender for higher office in 2024 is obviously not what those at the top seek".

    New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks next to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks next to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021

    Sexual Harassment Scandal Vs. Nursing Home Controversy

    But why did the sexual harassment scandal, which appears in many respects to be less damning than Cuomo's "deadly" COVID mandate for nursing homes and alleged manipulation of data, become the main trigger for the NY governor's ouster?

    Some conservative commentators assume that Cuomo's sex scandal was deliberately fanned to distract the public opinion from the nursing home controversy. "This is a reasonable working theory that I hope does not end up working", agrees Ortel.

    ​Furthermore, it appears that the Democratic Party continues to approve of the New York governor's "grossly negligent" COVID pandemic policies, Goodman believes, referring to Joe Biden's recent remark that Cuomo "did a hell of a job" as governor. This sounds especially ironic given that Cuomo's handling of COVID resulted in many deaths of Biden's "fellow septuagenarians", according to the founder of Crowdsource the Truth.

    ​Undoubtedly, a protracted prosecution would uncover facts, evidence, and witness testimony that would shatter the Democratic leadership's narrative and call many aspects of the COVID-19 response into question, Goodman deems.

    "New York was dubbed the 'epicentre' in March 2020", he says. "This hype was fuelled by The New York Times under former BBC Director General Mark Thompson. The Times presented obvious lies from New York Health and Hospitals’ deceptive simulation expert Dr Colleen Smith, among others. Smith was active on social media promoting Cuomo’s agenda which funnelled money and resources to state run hospitals".

    Furthermore, Gov. Cuomo is not the only Democratic governor mired by nursing home scandals. On 26 August 2020, four states with Democratic governors – New York, Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania – were subjected to scrutiny by the US Justice Department over "orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents".

    ​It appears, however, that Biden's DoJ has seemingly swept the nursing home probe launched by the Trump administration under the rug.

    Thus, on 11 February 2021, the New York Post quoted Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, as saying that the DoJ is no longer looking at New York’s nursing home deaths and had "dropped" the investigation. Similarly, on 22 July 2021, the DoJ informed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office that it would not pursue an investigation into the governor's nursing home COVID-19 orders, according to the Detroit Free Press. Likewise, at some point the US mainstream press sidelined the Cuomo nursing home scandal and focused on his sexual misbehaviour.

    ​If Biden's DoJ had doubled down on investigating Cuomo's nursing home COVID orders and handling of the pandemic, that could have backfired on the other Democratic governors, who apparently emulated some of his approaches, and then could have hurt the Democratic Party, according to the journalist.

    "This is prison yard politics, knock out the biggest guy and everyone else falls in line", Goodman says. "We should also not forget that until very recently Andrew Cuomo was the chair of the National Governors Association and would have had direct communication and even some degree of authority over the other Democrat governors".

    The Wall Street analyst shares this stance: according to Ortel, "expanding nursing home death probes beyond New York will be likely dangerous politically" for the Democrats.

    Meanwhile, judging from the Associated Press' 12 August report, the federal investigation into NY nursing homes mentioned by ABC News in February 2021 is still going on.

    Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation is seen on a computer screen in Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy's office at the Legislative Office Building in Albany, New York, U.S., August 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / Cindy Schultz
    Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation is seen on a computer screen in Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy's office at the Legislative Office Building in Albany, New York, U.S., August 10, 2021
    What's Next for Andrew Cuomo?

    Is Andrew Cuomo's political career over?

    "History shows us that New York Governors who exit in disgrace along the lines of Elliot Spitzer do not recover from a political standpoint", says Goodman, not ruling out that former governor Cuomo will join his younger brother by launching a media career.

    While the Wall Street analyst largely agrees with this stance, he refers to instances when Democratic politicians have managed to get away with sexual harassment cases.

    "While events in 2020 prove that defective candidates who run horrible national campaigns can, in theory, win elections, few big money Democrats will continue to embrace [Andrew] Cuomo", Ortel suggests. "And that is now, before Tara Reade, who credibly accuses Joe Biden of improper sexual abuse in the workplace, gets a fair hearing and a thorough investigation".

    Related:

    Andrew Cuomo Resigns as NY Governor
    NY Assembly Minority Leader Cries Foul as Legislature Plans to Abandon Cuomo's Impeachment Probe
    Cuomo Feels 'Philosophical' After Resignation Announcement, Doesn't Know What to Do, Where to Live
    Tags:
    US, Andrew Cuomo, New York, COVID-19, coronavirus, sexual harassment, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse