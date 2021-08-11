Register
15:28 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators gather beside a presentation depicting the number 15,000 to denote estimated nursing home deaths, before a rally decrying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's handling of the previous year's outbreak of COVID-19, in New York.

    Sean Hannity Reminds Biden About NY’s Horrifying Covid Fatalities Stats After POTUS Praises Cuomo

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082754925_0:211:3072:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_7230c8731167ff6927865176e832e4e5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108111083582429-sean-hannity-reminds-biden-about-nys-horrifying-covid-fatalities-stats-after-potus-praises-cuomo/

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, with his public image transforming from that of a darling of the Democratic establishment to a political pariah in the space of less than a year, thanks largely due to sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

    Fox News host Sean Hannity has ripped into President Joe Biden over his last minute complement for disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on the latter’s way out the door.

    Asked to comment on Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, Biden said that he “respects the decision [the governor] made,” and suggested that “he’s done a helluva job, both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

    “Helluva job?” Hannity sarcastically asked. “What about the thousands of seniors who are now dead because of Cuomo’s insane executive order decision that put Covid patients in nursing homes while leaving Covid hospitals that Donald Trump built for him 80 percent empty?” the host added, referring to the construction of the Javits Center emergency field hospital and the deployment of a hospital Navy ship in New York City’s harbour in the early months of the pandemic.
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    US Naval Hospital Ship Comfort is pictured upon the arrival in New York City Harbor amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in New York, the United States

    “What about the ensuing cover-up, when Cuomo allegedly tried to hide the true number of Covid deaths, according to a whistleblower, to keep that information from the Department of Justice? What about the fact that New York State is home to the second-highest Covid-19 death rate in the entire country?” Hannity continued.

    The host suggested that for the president, only the allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo seemed to be at issue. “Well that’s pretty incredible, considering that Joe Biden himself has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct [with] one former congressional aide, Tara Reade claiming that Biden violently sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill in the 1990s,” he recalled.

    After Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, Reade told reporters that it was now time for President Biden to be investigated, and suggested that he too “should also resign” for what he allegedly did to her and several other women. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

    Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation is seen on a computer screen in Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy's office at the Legislative Office Building in Albany, New York, U.S., August 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / Cindy Schultz
    Tracing How Andrew Cuomo Went From Renowned Leader to Political Pariah in Less Than a Year
    Cuomo announced that he would be stepping down as New York governor on Tuesday after an investigation ordered by the state’s attorney general determined that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women through lewd comments and/or inappropriate touching. The politician remained defiant, maintaining that he did not show any disrespect toward women, but added that he would no longer fight what he said were the “politically motivated” charges against him. Deputy Governor Kathleen Hochul will replace him in two weeks’ time.

    For most of 2020, Cuomo was the poster child for Democratic officials and governors for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, with his policies at the start of the pandemic held up as a model of the correct pandemic strategy, including strict lockdowns and other restrictions. Biden stood out in praising Cuomo over his pandemic response on the campaign trail, characterizing him as “the gold standard” for other governors. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the “gold standard” characterization of Cuomo in February, even several months after multiple women had come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

    The harassment claims against Cuomo has been at the center of media and political attention, particularly after the release of the attorney general’s report last Tuesday detailing these allegations.

    However, Cuomo’s other potential offences, including his signing off on the deadly nursing home guidelines, and reports that he illegally used paid staffers to help write his bestselling book on ‘leadership lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic’, have received far less attention.

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend a screening of RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey With Sandra Lee during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festiva at SVA Theatre on April 26, 2018 in New York City.
    © AFP 2021 / DIA DIPASUPIL
    Top CNN Anchor Reportedly Advised His Brother Andrew Cuomo to Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
    On Tuesday, following Cuomo’s resignation, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise urged Cuomo to “end the cover-up and be transparent by releasing the data from his deadly” nursing home mandate.

    Scalise suggested that if Cuomo refuses to release the information, Hochul must do so when she takes the oath of office.

    It’s estimated that over 15,000 seniors died in New York State’s nursing homes as a result of Cuomo’s directive to send thousands of Covid-positive patients back to senior-care facilities after being discharged from hospitals.

    Related:

    US Lawmaker Wants Data on Nursing Home Deaths Before Governor Cuomo Leaves Office
    Top CNN Anchor Reportedly Advised His Brother Andrew Cuomo to Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
    Governor Cuomo Announces Resignation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse