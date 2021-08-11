Sean Hannity Reminds Biden About NY’s Horrifying Covid Fatalities Stats After POTUS Praises Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, with his public image transforming from that of a darling of the Democratic establishment to a political pariah in the space of less than a year, thanks largely due to sexual harassment allegations against him by multiple women.

Fox News host Sean Hannity has ripped into President Joe Biden over his last minute complement for disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on the latter’s way out the door.

Asked to comment on Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday, Biden said that he “respects the decision [the governor] made,” and suggested that “he’s done a helluva job, both on everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That’s why it’s so sad.”

“Helluva job?” Hannity sarcastically asked. “What about the thousands of seniors who are now dead because of Cuomo’s insane executive order decision that put Covid patients in nursing homes while leaving Covid hospitals that Donald Trump built for him 80 percent empty?” the host added, referring to the construction of the Javits Center emergency field hospital and the deployment of a hospital Navy ship in New York City’s harbour in the early months of the pandemic.

“What about the ensuing cover-up, when Cuomo allegedly tried to hide the true number of Covid deaths, according to a whistleblower, to keep that information from the Department of Justice? What about the fact that New York State is home to the second-highest Covid-19 death rate in the entire country?” Hannity continued.

The host suggested that for the president, only the allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo seemed to be at issue. “Well that’s pretty incredible, considering that Joe Biden himself has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct [with] one former congressional aide, Tara Reade claiming that Biden violently sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill in the 1990s,” he recalled.

After Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, Reade told reporters that it was now time for President Biden to be investigated, and suggested that he too “should also resign” for what he allegedly did to her and several other women. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo announced that he would be stepping down as New York governor on Tuesday after an investigation ordered by the state’s attorney general determined that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women through lewd comments and/or inappropriate touching. The politician remained defiant, maintaining that he did not show any disrespect toward women, but added that he would no longer fight what he said were the “politically motivated” charges against him. Deputy Governor Kathleen Hochul will replace him in two weeks’ time.

For most of 2020, Cuomo was the poster child for Democratic officials and governors for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, with his policies at the start of the pandemic held up as a model of the correct pandemic strategy, including strict lockdowns and other restrictions. Biden stood out in praising Cuomo over his pandemic response on the campaign trail, characterizing him as “the gold standard” for other governors. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeated the “gold standard” characterization of Cuomo in February, even several months after multiple women had come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

The harassment claims against Cuomo has been at the center of media and political attention, particularly after the release of the attorney general’s report last Tuesday detailing these allegations.

However, Cuomo’s other potential offences, including his signing off on the deadly nursing home guidelines, and reports that he illegally used paid staffers to help write his bestselling book on ‘leadership lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic’, have received far less attention.

On Tuesday, following Cuomo’s resignation, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise urged Cuomo to “end the cover-up and be transparent by releasing the data from his deadly” nursing home mandate.

Scalise suggested that if Cuomo refuses to release the information, Hochul must do so when she takes the oath of office.

It’s estimated that over 15,000 seniors died in New York State’s nursing homes as a result of Cuomo’s directive to send thousands of Covid-positive patients back to senior-care facilities after being discharged from hospitals.