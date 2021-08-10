Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment, Paving Way for NY’s First Female Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after the state launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations brought against him earlier this year.
Cuomo, 63, announced his departure during televised public remarks.
Lt-Gov Kathy Hochul will replace Cuomo to become New York's first female governor.
Kathleen Courtney Hochul will become, in 14 days, the first female governor of New York State. Age 62, a lawyer by training, she served one term in Congress representing the 26th district pic.twitter.com/ka9cLXVNMi— West Wing Reports (by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) August 10, 2021
In early 2021, Cuomo faced accusations that he had made lewd comments towards a number of women or grabbed them inappropriately, including members of his staff. Last week, the outgoing governor faced the sexual harassment allegations again after the New York attorney general’s office announced that the governor had made inappropriate comments towards at least 11 current and former employees. On 9 August, two more women stepped forward with harassment allegations against Cuomo.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)