New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Multiple Women', NY Attorney General Says

Andrew Cuomo, 63, is the son of the former Governor of New York, Mario Cuomo. A Democrat, he was at one point tipped as a future presidential candidate.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, sexually harassed multiple state government employees, according to an external investigation.

Attorney General Letitia James said the investigation, conducted by two lawyers outside the administration, found the Cuomo administration was "rife with fear and intimidation.''

Ms James said: "The investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive, and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

The probe found Cuomo and his senior staff retaliated against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo must resign. You see that conservatives, it's not hard to hold the people of your own party accountable. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 3, 2021

​Cuomo also harassed several other women, according to Ms James.

Earlier this year Cuomo faced allegations he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or at public events.

One aide said he touched her breast.

NY Attorney General Letitia James: Independent investigators found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a "hostile work environment" that was "rife with fear and intimidation." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2021

​Another employee, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo kissed her and "would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs.''

The facts are clear. Andrew Cuomo is unfit to lead and must resign or be removed from office. — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) August 3, 2021

​There have already been demands on social media for Cuomo to resign following the publication of the investigation's conclusions.

Governor Cuomo, who has not commented in the wake of Ms James's statement, could stand for re-election in November 2022 but he is unlikely to do so now and may be forced into resigning in the next few days or weeks.

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has already expressed an interest in running for Governor. He is due to step down as Mayor in November this year.