Biden Says 'Respects' NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's Decision to Resign

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he "respects" the decision by Andrew Cuomo to resign - a move announced by the New York governor earlier in the day.
"I respect the governor’s decision... and I respect the decision he made", Biden said laconically when asked what was his reaction to Cuomo's announcement.
The US President was among the many American political officials calling for the New York governor to resign over the sexual harassment scandal. Earlier in August, Biden said that Cuomo should "do the right thing" and make way for "future leadership in New York".
Once Cuomo leaves his position, he will be succeeded by Lt-Gov Kathy Hochul, who has already expressed her readiness to become the Empire State's 57th governor.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
