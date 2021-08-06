Register
20:31 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at a pop up COVID-19 vaccination sight at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

    Cuomo Aide Who Claimed NY Governor Groped Her Breast Files Criminal Complaint in Albany

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082652815_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_07cd04ad34aeaab69dd56b892e45da8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108061083546394-cuomo-aide-who-claimed-ny-governor-groped-her-breast-files-criminal-complaint-in-albany/

    New York Attorney General Letitia James' independent probe on sexual misconduct allegations leveled against NY Governor Andrew Cuomo concluded earlier this week, reporting numerous instances in which the 63-year-old made unwanted sexual advances toward women, including staffers. Despite the determination, the NY AG did not issue criminal charges.

    The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a female aide who accused Cuomo of groping her breast has officially filed a criminal complaint with authorities in New York's Albany County.  

    Speaking to the New York Post, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple asserted the New York Governor could actually be arrested if the woman's allegations are substantiated by the jurisdiction's district attorney's office. 

    "The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest," Apple said. "Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it." 

    The Thursday filing comes as the first known criminal complaint in which a woman accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct.  

    Per the 168-page NY AG report, the aide - identified as "Executive Assistant #1" - testified to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark that Cuomo engaged in a "pattern of inappropriate conduct" with her since late 2019. The New York Governor's alleged misconduct included "close and intimate hugs," butt-grabbing and kisses on the cheek - with at least one of them being on the lips. 

    Cuomo's misconduct rose to a new level in November 2020, when he reportedly "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast" while hugging her at the Executive Mansion. The aide told investigators that she responded by pulling away from Cuomo, calling him "crazy." 

    "And I remember thinking to myself who—I knew what just went on, I knew and he knew too that was wrong. And that I in no way, shape or form invited that, nor did I ask for it. I didn’t want it," she testified. "I feel like I was being taken advantage of." 

    The New York Governor claims that it was the aide, not him, who initiated the "tight hugs," and he just went along with the interaction because he did not "want to make anyone feel awkward about anything." He denied groping the aide's breast. 

    Though the aide planned to keep silent about the groping incident and take the story "to the grave," she made her colleagues aware of their interaction after the New York Governor claimed that he had "never touched anyone inappropriately." Despite calls for his resignation from state-level Democratic colleagues and even US President Joe Biden, Cuomo has maintained that he has done nothing criminal. 
    An office on Clinton Avenue for Albany County District Attorney David Soares in the Arbor Hill neighborhood of Albany, New York, captured Sept. 27, 2020
    Wikimedia Commons/Tyler A. McNeil
    An office on Clinton Avenue for Albany County District Attorney David Soares in the Arbor Hill neighborhood of Albany, New York, captured Sept. 27, 2020

    "We take every complaint seriously," said Albany County Undersheriff William Rice, as reported by the Associated Press

    The DA's office in Albany County is one of several New York jurisdictions to formally announce it is seeking evidence from both the NY AG and Cuomo's accusers in order to determine whether the 63-year-old's alleged conduct amounts to criminal charges. 

    Additionally, members of the New York State Assembly plan to have discussions next week on whether to begin impeachment proceedings. A majority of Assembly lawmakers have expressed support for authorizing an impeachment trial if Cuomo refuses to resign.  

    Related:

    Four New York DAs Request Evidence From Cuomo Probe, Hinting at Possible Criminal Charges
    NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately'
    NY Gov. Cuomo Raises Credibility Concerns Against AG James' Investigators in Sexual Misconduct Probe
    GOP Snubs Andrew Giuliani, Props Up Rep. Lee Zeldin as 'Presumptive Nominee' in NY Governor's Race
    Trump's Niece Says 45's Children Could Cooperate With NY Prosecutors, Despite His Expectations
    Tags:
    Governor Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James, New York Attorney General's Office, New York, sexual harassment, independent investigation, misconduct allegations, probe, prison
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse