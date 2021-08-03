NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately' After Harassment Probe

Shortly after the publication of the independent investigators' findings, the New York governor went live on Tuesday with a prerecorded briefing in which he claimed to have never touched anyone inappropriately.
"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I've ever been."
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) denies the damning, detailed, and credible allegations of sexual harassment laid out by NY AG Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/sVLzbI8rHm
