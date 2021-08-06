NYC Mayor de Blasio Advises Cuomo to 'Get the Hell Out of the Way' Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Following revelations by New York Attorney General Letitia James that 11 women reported being sexually harassed by Cuomo, many of his fellow Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, urged the governor to resign, all to no avail.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in light of a sexual harassment scandal, arguing that right now he is doing more harm than good.

"It's hurting the people in New York state and New York City — there's no question. You know, a guy who spends 11 hours having to testify about his sexual harassment and assaults is not a guy who's focusing on just fighting COVID or getting us federal aid or getting rent relief money to people who need it", he said.

De Blasio went on to suggest that it was just a matter of time before Cuomo vacates the office one way or another, adding that if not for being a "narcissist" the governor would have already resigned by now, acknowledging the damage he is doing.

"Just get the hell out of the way. In the end, maybe he could close off his career with one act of dignity and decency", he added.

The New York City mayor has been criticising Cuomo and urging him to resign ever since the first sexual misconduct scandals hit in February 2021. Back then, six women accused the governor of groping them in a sexually charged manner and engaging in other inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

Cuomo rejected the accusations and remained in office, but the scandal re-emerged last week in light of New York Attorney General Letitia James saying an independent investigation showed that between 2013 and 2020 Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom worked or still work in his office. The accusations are built around the testimonies of 11 women, James said.

The new round of scandals prompted many fellow Democrats to urge the governor to quit, saying it was incompatible with what Cuomo was accused of. Among them are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US President Joe Biden. But despite the pressure from top Democrats and possible impeachment, Cuomo has so far refused to resign, insisting that he was not guilty of the crimes he had been accused of.

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances", Cuomo said.