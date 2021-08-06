Register
    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit

    Donations to Clinton Foundation ‘Fell Off a Cliff’ After Hillary’s Flop in 2016 Election: Reporter

    US
    The organisation, which was founded by then-US President Bill Clinton in 1997, has been dealing with projects across the world that focus on women's health, climate change, and economic development.

    Donations to the Clinton Foundation “fell off a cliff” after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election, New York Post reporter Miranda Devine told Fox News on Friday.

    Between 2014 and 2016, donations to the foundation stood at $130 million, but in 2017 the figure dropped to $22 million.

    At the time, Devine insisted that the organisation is still “ticking along”, with the former US secretary of state and first lady working with pop star Lady Gaga to help instruct children to wear facemasks during the coronavirus pandemic, among other projects.

    The reporter also suggested that everything may change if former Connecticut federal prosecutor John Durham finally finishes his investigative report into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

    Beware, Hillary! What Does Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Tax Court Win Mean for the Charity?
    In late February, Durham announced that he will resign from his position as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut but is remaining as a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the probe into former US President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

    In April 2019, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed that his protracted probe had found no Trump-Russia collusion ahead of the 2016 US election.

    "Remember last year, he [Durham] widened his investigation to include the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, which curiously found nothing untoward, but maybe John Durham found something else. The Clinton Foundation may hit the front pages yet”, Devine said.

    Despite the fact that the Clinton Foundation has repeatedly been accused of wrongdoing, including a bribery and pay-to-play scheme, a spate of investigations, including those conducted by the FBI and the Justice Department, found no evidence of malfeasance.

