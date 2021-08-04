White House: Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space for Future Leaders

"The president made clear yesterday that governor Cuomo should resign," Psaki said. "The president believes that Governor Cuomo should do the right thing - resign - and leave space for future leadership in New York."
On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the months-long investigation into allegations against Cuomo concluded that he harassed multiple women, including younger colleagues, in violation of state and federal law. The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.
Cuomo denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions."
