Anti-Vaxxer Allegedly Threatened to 'Scalp', 'Torture' Fauci, Court Docs Say

The US is promoting the idea that every eligible citizen be vaccinated against COVID-19, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director, Rochelle Walensky, saying that there is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated".

A man named Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. has allegedly threatened to scalp and torture Dr. Anthony Fauci, the senior White House medico and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as other health officials, according to court documents.

Emails cited in court documents reveal Connally threatening to break "every bone" in Fauci's "disgusting elf skull" and "bludgeon" it "into the pavement".

He then goes on to call Fauci "a sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal" and "sickening vile piece of criminal dog sh*t".

The man also expressed his hope that someone would "take a baseball bat and smash your eyeballs out", along with spewing other deadly threats.

NIH Director Francis Collins is also allegedly subject to threats from the person, who demanded he "drop the 'mandatory vaccine' talk, maggot, or you’re getting 6 mandatory shots in your worthless satanist faggot skull".

No stranger to angry people, Fauci received these threats in December 2020, with Collins receiving letters in April. According to court documents, in response to the threats "HHS-OIG began protective operations around Dr. Fauci in March 2020".

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021

Anger over the official US vaccination stance comes as the Biden administration passed its stated goal of inoculating 70% of Americans by the 4th of July. Currently, according to Bloomberg's vaccination tracker, 342 million vaccine doses have been given in the US, as of 26 July.

With vaccination rates slowing in recent weeks, Biden suggested that misinformation posted by some users on social media platforms was "killing people", and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky observed that there is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated going on in the country", pointing out the data showing that new outbreaks are being detected in the parts of the US where vaccination coverage is low.

Fauci is among those slamming the spread of "false information" with regard to vaccines, noting that "we probably would still have polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that's being spread now" and noting that the vaccine shots are effective at preventing severe COVID cases.