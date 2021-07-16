Register
20:22 GMT16 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020

    ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’: CDC Chief Says 97% of US Hospitalizations Didn’t Get COVID-19 Shots

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_0:0:3022:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_fbe256da8403866f77314fd5430a3b99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107161083401316-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-cdc-chief-says-97-of-us-hospitalizations-didnt-get-covid-19-shots/

    As COVID-19 cases begin to increase again in the US for the first time in months, the head of the country’s public health agency has warned that essentially all of the serious cases are being found among people who haven’t been vaccinated against the illness.

    "There is a clear message that is coming through," US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday during a press briefing at the White House. 

    "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk,” she said.

    Across the US, the seven-day average of new daily cases was 26,300 on Wednesday, which notably trailed the daily new case numbers for the last several days, signaling a sharp uptick in cases. However, that spread is highly uneven, with 40% of new cases being found in just four states, and Florida accounting for 20% by itself, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at the presser.

    Moreover, more than half the new cases are caused by the delta variant of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, which is easier to transmit to other people than earlier forms of the virus and has the ability to infect even fully vaccinated people, although they experience a much milder form of the illness.

    Other states shouldering a large part of the outbreak include Arkansas, Missouri, and Nevada, although nearly every state showed some increase in cases over the last week, according to CDC data. Those states are also among those lagging behind the rest of the US in vaccination rates: Florida ranks in at 26th most vaccinated state, while Nevada is 35th, Missouri is 39th, and Arkansas is 49th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia. By comparison, new cases, and especially cases requiring hospitalization, remain low in areas of the country with higher vaccination rates, such as the Northeast and Northwest.

    "The good news is if you are fully vaccinated you are protected against severe COVID, hospitalization and death, and are even protected against the known variants, including the delta variant, circulating in this country," Walensky added. "If you are not vaccinated, you remain at risk.”

    In Maryland last week, a spokesperson for Governor Bill Hogan noted that of the nearly 100 Marylanders who had died of COVID-19 in the previous month, every one of them was unvaccinated. In addition, 95% of newly infected people in the state and 93% of those requiring hospitalization were unvaccinated.

    The pace of vaccination in the US has declined sharply in recent months, from a peak reached in mid-April of 4.6 million shots administered per day to just 567,000 on July 15. At present, 56% of the US population has been vaccinated, but according to a projection by the New York Times, at the present rate of vaccination, the US won’t hit 70% vaccination until January of next year, and won’t hit 85% vaccination until next July. 

    In some states, the vaccination campaign has become a pawn in the political battlefield, with the conservative Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, casting disdain for vaccinations and protective face masks as synonymous with “freedom.”

    Last month, DeSantis boasted of a huge budget surplus, saying that it "would not have been possible if we had followed” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes for Health (NIH). "Instead, we followed freedom and that's the reason why Florida's doing better.”

    More recently, his website has begun selling items bearing slogans such as “Don’t Fauci My Florida” and "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?"

    ​The White House has also blamed social media sites such as Facebook for allowing disinformation about vaccines to spread. An anti-vaccine movement had been rising in the US for years even before the COVID-19 pandemic, focused primarily on the false notion that vaccines are responsible for children developing autism, but a slew of claims about both COVID-19 vaccines and the vaccination campaign have been made encouraging people not to get the protective shot.

    "Obviously there are steps they have taken,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday about disinformation on Facebook. “They're a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It's clear that there are more that can be taken.”

    "If you have low vaccination and high case rates then I would say local policymakers might consider whether masking at that point would be something that would be helpful for their community until they scale up their vaccination rates," Walensky said on Friday. 

    In Texas, the state capital of Austin has reimposed a mask policy in response to rising COVID-19 cases, but is barred from making it mandatory thanks to an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott banning pandemic mandates. As in Florida, Abbott cast government-directed public health requirements as infringements of Texans’ freedom, even threatening to sue the Austin city government if it continued to require mask-wearing.

    The state saw just under 40,000 shots delivered on Wednesday, one of the lowest days since the February winter storm that brought vaccinations to a halt in most of the state. About 42% of the state’s 29 million people are vaccinated, and cases are on the rise, according to data collected by the Texas Tribune.

    Related:

    FDA to Add New Warning to J&J Vaccine After Rare Side Effect Revealed, Report Says
    Tennessee DOH Reportedly Nixes All Vaccine Outreach to Teens Amid Conservative Backlash
    WHO: COVID-19 Pandemic Enters ‘Early Stages of Third Wave’ Despite Growing Vaccination Rates
    Tags:
    hospitalization, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccination, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse