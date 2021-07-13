Register
21:20 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021

    Trump Called for Whoever Leaked Bunker Story to Be 'Executed', Book Claims

    © AFP 2021 / ANDY JACOBSOHN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372581_0:91:3070:1817_1200x675_80_0_0_6f33e86f6dc27558f025c1d0b93e979d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107131083378676-trump-called-for-whoever-leaked-bunker-story-to-be-executed-book-claims/

    The story of how former US President Donald Trump was brought to a safety bunker in the White House during heated protests over the police killing of George Floyd emerged in late May 2020, shortly after the incident occurred. It immediately sparked diverse reactions, particularly from Trump critics.

    Former US President Donald Trump appeared to lash out after he learned that someone had leaked the story of him and the members of his family being escorted to a security bunker at the time of the tense George Floyd protests in May 2020, WSJ reporter Michael Bender claimed in his new book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost".

    According to the book, in the days after his time in the White House presidential security bunker, Trump had an angry meeting with some top West Wing advisors as well as military and law enforcement officials, in which he reacted emotionally to the fact that his visit to the bunker had been leaked to the media.

    "Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever had leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president. [...] 'Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!' Trump yelled. 'They should be executed!'", Bender wrote in the book, cited by CNN.

    Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff at the time, was around to try and calm the then-commander-in-chief down "as startled aides avoided eye contact".

    "I'm on it. We're going to find out who did it", Meadows was saying, according to the book.

    Trump reportedly remained angry for several days, continually asking Meadows whether the leaker had been found, resulting in his top aide becoming "obsessed" with detecting the source of the leak.

    "Those who said they'd heard the president issue that warning had interpreted the outburst as a sign of a president in panic", the book said.

    Trump's chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, refuted the "execution" claims made in the book in a statement to CNN, stating that the former president "never said this or suggested it to anyone."

    A protest over by the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington DC, US, 06.06.2020.
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    A protest over by the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington DC, US, 06.06.2020.

    In late May, multiple reports emerged in the media noting that, as heated George Floyd protests escalated in the streets of Washington DC, along with many other US cities, the then-president and members of his family had been taken to the underground presidential security bunker in the White House by the security teams worried for their safety.

    According to the reports, Trump, his wife Melania, and son Barron spent about an hour in the safety bunker. The former president later claimed that he went to the bunker only to "take a look" and it was "more for an inspection", as security officials told him that "maybe sometime you're going to need it". According to some June 2020 reports, he sought to prosecute those who reported on the bunker visit.

    The protests against police racism and police brutality in the US erupted in the United States after the late May 2020 killing of a black man, George Floyd, by white police officers while in custody, swiftly engulfing the nation and occasionally evolving into violent riots. In the capital city of Washington DC, large groups of protesters gathered near the White House, shouting curses at Trump - something that, according to reports, prompted the Secret Service to raise concerns about the president's safety. In the end, however, it was said that Trump and his family were never in any real danger.

    Related:

    'Bunker Mentality' Keeping Melania Trump by Donald's Side After Leaving White House, Report Says
    Trump Pledges to 'Defeat Radical Left', Stop Cancel Culture in CPAC Speech
    Trump Releases Letter From Former US Attorney Blasting DOJ Orders on Handling Election Fraud Claims
    Tags:
    George Floyd killing, George Floyd, White House, bunker, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse