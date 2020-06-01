Trump Hid in Underground Bunker for Less Than 1 Hour on Friday Amid Protests - Reports

First Lady Melania Trump and Barron, their son, were also taken to the bunker.
A large crowd protesting the death of black man George Floyd gathered near the White House from early Friday evening until late at night on Saturday. Over 60 Secret Service officers and agents were injured this weekend in Washington as protests turned violent.
Protesters set up fires just blocks away from the presidential residence, and threw water bottles and fireworks at police officers. Several people were injured amid the unrest.
White House employees were earlier asked to refrain from going to work on Sunday for safety reasons.
Demonstrations have continued across the United States for several days in a row despite the mobilisation of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities. The Sunday evening protest in the US capital appears to be the largest George Floyd gathering in DC.
