Register
21:43 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference at El Paso International Airport, on June 25, 2021 in El Paso, Texas. - Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, visited a Customs and Border Protection processing facility, and met with advocates and NGOs.

    'Maybe She Shouldn't Be Heir Apparent': Harris Reportedly in WH, Dem Crosshairs Amid Staff Backlash

    © AFP 2021 / PATRICK T. FALLON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083294861_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8dfdccd669983f6901e1956cec205fa3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107021083294893-maybe-she-shouldnt-be-heir-apparent-harris-reportedly-in-wh-dem-crosshairs-amid-staff-backlash/

    Earlier in the week, Politico ran a story featuring multiple complaints from inside the offices of the US vice-president, Kamala Harris, as unnamed staffers accused her and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, of mistreating the team and creating an unhealthy work environment.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris is facing doubts from some White House officials and fellow Democrats as the buzz around allegations of her mistreatment of staffers continues to escalate, Axios reported on Friday.

    Claims of an unhealthy working environment in the vice-president's offices made in a Thursday Politico report sparked concern in the White House and among Democrats, according to Axios, with some questioning Harris' presumptive presidential bid in the event of Biden not running in 2024.

    According to one unnamed Democratic operative, cited by Axios, some Democrats aren't thinking "'Oh, no, our heir apparent is f***ing up, what are we gonna do?’ It's more that people think, 'Oh, she’s f***ing up, maybe she shouldn't be the heir apparent.'"

    Other unnamed Democrats in the White House are reported to be concerned about Harris' performance, particularly with high-profile issues such as a migrant crisis and voting rights, casting doubt on whether she is capable of maintaining the coalition that Biden rode into the White House.

    The concerns were apparently fueled by a series of unflattering comments about the work environment within the vice-president's offices, and Flournoy specifically, that emerged in a Politico report published earlier in the week. Some Harris staffers, none of whom disclosed their names, said that the office was a "place where people feel treated like s**t", and Flournoy would ignore or harshly dismiss ideas and drag out decisions. The vice president was also accused of being responsible for the difficulties.

    Opinions on the operation of the Harris office appear to differ, however, as, according to Axios, many administration officials refer to the office as "poorly-managed" and a "s**tshow" when contrasting between her team and that of Biden's.

    US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community, during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, US, March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks after a meeting with Asian-American leaders to discuss "the ongoing attacks and threats against the community," during a stop at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, US, March 19, 2021

    Prominent American political figures, including top White House officials, have defended the Harris office, suggesting that claims of employee mistreatment are an attempt to "sabotage" Harris.

    "The president's trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together", Axios quoted a statement by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who suggested that Harris and her team are "off to the fastest and strongest start of any vice president I have seen."

    Klain also praised the results of the work of Harris and her office, that, he suggested, "speak for themselves", including "a decline of border arrivals from the Northern Triangle, improved vaccine equity, and increased economic opportunities for women."

    A Biden senior adviser, Cedric Richmond, suggested in an interview that the criticism of Harris and her office work environment is "a whisper campaign designed to sabotage her." He also argued that it would be unfair to compare the team of a vice president and a commander-in-chief.

    "You can’t hold the vice president's team to that standard," Richmond said. "But I think they’re good, I think they’re busting their tails and I think the VP is executing all her assignments and taking on her issues", Richmond said, cited by Axios.

    Richmond additionally cast doubt on the authenticity of the unflattering claims, pointing at how not one purported critic disclosed their name.

     "At some point it just becomes, one person says something long enough and it becomes an urban legend. It doesn’t have to be credible. It doesn’t have to be real. Someone says something and it can just snowball", Richmond explained. "Not one named person. That’s what bothers me most. We’re in a day where the stakes are high. You’d just hope if there’s a legitimate criticism they’d put their name next to it."

    Neither US VP Kamala Harris nor any of her team have publicly commented on the stories.

    Related:

    Kamala Harris in Crosshairs of Nina Simone's Family Over Removal From Singer's Estate
    Kamala Harris' Staffers Reportedly Tense About Office Environment
    Why VP Kamala Harris' Southern Border Trip Has Added Insult to Injury to WH's Migration Policies
    Tags:
    chief of staff, White House chief of staff, vice president, Kamala Harris, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this picture, an “unidentified flying object is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse